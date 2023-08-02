18m ago

Share

DStv swims against the stream with password sharing - Customers can now add an extra stream

accreditation
William Brederode
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DStv have reintroduced the ability to stream from multiple devices, but for an additional fee.
DStv have reintroduced the ability to stream from multiple devices, but for an additional fee.
Christina Reichl Photography
  • DStv launched an option to add an extra stream to some of its packages. An extra fee is required.
  • Currently, this is not available for decoder packages, but decoder clients can expect it in the future.
  • DStv is reinstating the ability to stream from multiple devices, after it was removed in March 2022.
  • For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage.

DStv has launched an addition to its streaming-only packages that allows customers to pay an extra fee to stream from two devices at the same time. This comes after it removed the multiple-device streaming feature last year.

"We are proud to announce that extra stream is now available for DStv Stream subscribers to buy starting today (1 August)," said Litlhare Moteetee, senior manager of corporate communications at MultiChoice, the owner of DStv.

DStv offers streaming-only packages that allow customers to access its services online, without a decoder. DStv also offers decoder packages that allow customers to watch content from their decoder and to stream content from an additional device.

The option to add an extra stream is only available for streaming-only packages, but Moteetee confirmed that DStv decoder subscribers can expect the option to add an additional stream in due course.

An additional R100 must be paid for the second stream on a DStv premium streaming account. The standard monthly fee for a single stream is R699, so the monthly fee increases to R799 if two streams are desired.

DStv Compact Plus subscribers can pay R110 per month to add an extra stream to their R469 per month package.

DStv Compact, Family, and Access subscribers can pay an additional R80, R50, and R30 per month respectively for an additional stream.

It is important to note that the extra stream only works for mobile streams, meaning that it won't be possible to stream on two Smart TVs concurrently .

The additional stream "can only be used on a mobile phone, laptop, monitor connected to a PC or a tablet," Moteetee said.

The introduction of the extra stream functionality follows an e-mail announcement to DStv customers last week that the DStv app would be rebranding as DStv Stream. 

READ MORE | New features coming to DStv app in August

A range of new features that would come into effect at the start of the month was announced, but no mention of simultaneous streams on multiple devices was made.

Bucking the trend

DStv's decision to allow streaming from a second device bucks the international trend followed by streaming companies.

Streaming giant Netflix recently clamped down on password sharing across the world.

Netflix added six million subscriptions in the months after device sharing was limited.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
multichoicedstvdevicestreaming
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
95% - 12700 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
5% - 605 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.39
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.52
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.19
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.2%
Platinum
924.48
-1.5%
Palladium
1,229.32
-0.3%
Gold
1,950.66
+0.3%
Silver
24.34
+0.2%
Brent Crude
84.91
-0.6%
Top 40
72,329
-1.3%
All Share
77,693
-1.2%
Resource 10
62,024
-1.2%
Industrial 25
107,989
-1.4%
Financial 15
17,141
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

1h ago

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 cybersecurity risks in the age of rising e-commerce

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 cybersecurity risks in the age of rising e-commerce
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo