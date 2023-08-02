DStv swims against the stream with password sharing - Customers can now add an extra stream

DStv launched an option to add an extra stream to some of its packages. An extra fee is required.

Currently, this is not available for decoder packages, but decoder clients can expect it in the future.

DStv is reinstating the ability to stream from multiple devices, after it was removed in March 2022.

DStv has launched an addition to its streaming-only packages that allows customers to pay an extra fee to stream from two devices at the same time. This comes after it removed the multiple-device streaming feature last year.

"We are proud to announce that extra stream is now available for DStv Stream subscribers to buy starting today (1 August)," said Litlhare Moteetee, senior manager of corporate communications at MultiChoice, the owner of DStv.

DStv offers streaming-only packages that allow customers to access its services online, without a decoder. DStv also offers decoder packages that allow customers to watch content from their decoder and to stream content from an additional device.

The option to add an extra stream is only available for streaming-only packages, but Moteetee confirmed that DStv decoder subscribers can expect the option to add an additional stream in due course.

An additional R100 must be paid for the second stream on a DStv premium streaming account. The standard monthly fee for a single stream is R699, so the monthly fee increases to R799 if two streams are desired.



DStv Compact Plus subscribers can pay R110 per month to add an extra stream to their R469 per month package.

DStv Compact, Family, and Access subscribers can pay an additional R80, R50, and R30 per month respectively for an additional stream.

It is important to note that the extra stream only works for mobile streams, meaning that it won't be possible to stream on two Smart TVs concurrently .

The additional stream "can only be used on a mobile phone, laptop, monitor connected to a PC or a tablet," Moteetee said.



The introduction of the extra stream functionality follows an e-mail announcement to DStv customers last week that the DStv app would be rebranding as DStv Stream.

A range of new features that would come into effect at the start of the month was announced, but no mention of simultaneous streams on multiple devices was made.

Bucking the trend

DStv's decision to allow streaming from a second device bucks the international trend followed by streaming companies.

Streaming giant Netflix recently clamped down on password sharing across the world.

Netflix added six million subscriptions in the months after device sharing was limited.



