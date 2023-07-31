Eskom releases statistics showing SA’s solar surge, but with a slightly misleading label

Eskom has attempted to estimate the maximum output of "rooftop" solar PV in South Africa.

The estimate shows massive growth in the maximum output of solar panels that are not contracted by the utility.

News24 confirmed that Eskom is measuring more than just rooftop solar panels for the estimation.

Eskom estimates that there has been a fourfold increase in the maximum output of rooftop solar panels since March last year. News24 has confirmed that rooftop solar is not all that is included in the figure.

Each week, Eskom releases a system status report, that provides data on the performance of the Eskom fleet, including estimations of the output of renewable energy sources in South Africa.

Last week, Eskom released a report with a new table that was not present in previous system reports. It claimed to show an estimate of the maximum output of rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) from March 2022 until June 2023.

In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, energy expert Anton Eberhard shared the table showing the estimate of the maximum rooftop solar output.

Over that period, the table shows the maximum output of rooftop solar increasing from 983.1 megawatts (MW) in March 2022, to 4411.50 in June 2023, the latest time period for which data is available. This is an almost 350% increase.

But, Chris Yellend, energy analyst and managing director at EE Business Intelligence, has confirmed that it was not just rooftop solar that was included in the estimation.

"Despite the misleading title of the Eskom table in the weekly system status report stating 4 400MW of rooftop solar PV, Eskom has confirmed that the table actually includes all rooftop and ground-mounted solar PV across all sectors; residential, commercial, industrial, manufacturing, mining and agricultural," he said.

News24 has seen the response that Eskom provided to Yelland. News24 also reached out to Eskom independently to ask why the category was labeled as rooftop solar when other categories of solar were included. A response was not received by the time of publication.

"This is the installed capacity of all rooftop (and ground-mounted) PVs that are not contracted to Eskom," said the Eskom media desk in an email response to Yelland.

Eskom confirmed that the estimated solar output in the table excludes the output from solar projects procured in the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP), or the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP).

These programmes are intended to bring additional megawatts onto the grid by procuring private sector investment in energy projects.

"The 4 400MW includes all non-RMIPPPP and non-REIPPP installed solar PV in Eskom and municipal networks, both authorised and unauthorised," said Yelland.

"The table also includes all installations where electricity is wheeled or traded from a solar PV generator to off-taker(s) through private power purchasing agreements," he added.

Reaching the estimation

Eskom does not measure the output of the solar panels that are not contracted to the utility, so it used a different method to attempt to measure the output of these panels.

The utility said, in a presentation attached to the email sent to Yelland, that it was important to try and measure solar energy output, given massive uptake in rooftop PV installations, across all sectors.

To do this, the utility compared the demand for electricity at a substation level on days with a high cloud cover to the demand when there was low cloud cover, when all other logical variables were the same.

This is because solar output should be higher when there is low cloud cover, meaning that there will be less demand for energy from the grid by solar owners when their solar systems are providing significant quantities of energy.

The utility attributed the change in demand for electricity between days with a high cloud cover and low cloud cover to the output change of the solar panels it was not using in metered measurements for in the region.

These demand changes, which were attributed to "rooftop" solar output, were then aggregated at a provincial level before adding these together to reach a national figure.

Here is the data that has been collected at a provincial level:

The largest increases in the estimated output of solar panels not contracted to Eskom from July 2022 to June 2023 were in the Western Cape and Free State.

Yelland said that he did not think this estimation method could be accurate to the two decimal places of MW measurement provided in the table.