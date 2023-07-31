1h ago

Share

Eskom releases statistics showing SA’s solar surge, but with a slightly misleading label

accreditation
William Brederode
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eskom has estimated the maximum output of solar PV that is not contracted to it.
Eskom has estimated the maximum output of solar PV that is not contracted to it.
Wessels Moloi/Sunkissed Solar
  • Eskom has attempted to estimate the maximum output of "rooftop" solar PV in South Africa.
  • The estimate shows massive growth in the maximum output of solar panels that are not contracted by the utility.
  • News24 confirmed that Eskom is measuring more than just rooftop solar panels for the estimation.
  • For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage.

Eskom estimates that there has been a fourfold increase in the maximum output of rooftop solar panels since March last year. News24 has confirmed that rooftop solar is not all that is included in the figure.

Each week, Eskom releases a system status report, that provides data on the performance of the Eskom fleet, including estimations of the output of renewable energy sources in South Africa. 

Last week, Eskom released a report with a new table that was not present in previous system reports. It claimed to show an estimate of the maximum output of rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) from March 2022 until June 2023.

In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, energy expert Anton Eberhard shared the table showing the estimate of the maximum rooftop solar output.

Over that period, the table shows the maximum output of rooftop solar increasing from 983.1 megawatts (MW) in March 2022, to 4411.50 in June 2023, the latest time period for which data is available. This is an almost 350% increase.

But, Chris Yellend, energy analyst and managing director at EE Business Intelligence, has confirmed that it was not just rooftop solar that was included in the estimation.

"Despite the misleading title of the Eskom table in the weekly system status report stating 4 400MW of rooftop solar PV, Eskom has confirmed that the table actually includes all rooftop and ground-mounted solar PV across all sectors; residential, commercial, industrial, manufacturing, mining and agricultural," he said.

News24 has seen the response that Eskom provided to Yelland. News24 also reached out to Eskom independently to ask why the category was labeled as rooftop solar when other categories of solar were included. A response was not received by the time of publication.

"This is the installed capacity of all rooftop (and ground-mounted) PVs that are not contracted to Eskom," said the Eskom media desk in an email response to Yelland.

Eskom confirmed that the estimated solar output in the table excludes the output from solar projects procured in the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP), or the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP). 

These programmes are intended to bring additional megawatts onto the grid by procuring private sector investment in energy projects.

"The 4 400MW includes all non-RMIPPPP and non-REIPPP installed solar PV in Eskom and municipal networks, both authorised and unauthorised," said Yelland.

"The table also includes all installations where electricity is wheeled or traded from a solar PV generator to off-taker(s) through private power purchasing agreements," he added.

Reaching the estimation

Eskom does not measure the output of the solar panels that are not contracted to the utility, so it used a different method to attempt to measure the output of these panels. 

The utility said, in a presentation attached to the email sent to Yelland, that it was important to try and measure solar energy output, given massive uptake in rooftop PV installations, across all sectors. 

To do this, the utility compared the demand for electricity at a substation level on days with a high cloud cover to the demand when there was low cloud cover, when all other logical variables were the same.

READ | Big plans to upgrade the power grid - but SA has 'haemorrhaged' industrial capacity - Ramokgopa

This is because solar output should be higher when there is low cloud cover, meaning that there will be less demand for energy from the grid by solar owners when their solar systems are providing significant quantities of energy.

The utility attributed the change in demand for electricity between days with a high cloud cover and low cloud cover to the output change of the solar panels it was not using in metered measurements for in the region.

These demand changes, which were attributed to "rooftop" solar output, were then aggregated at a provincial level before adding these together to reach a national figure.

Here is the data that has been collected at a provincial level:

Table of provincial solar output.
Table showing a monthly breakdown of Eskom's estimations of the maximum output of solar PV not contracted to it.

The largest increases in the estimated output of solar panels not contracted to Eskom from July 2022 to June 2023 were in the Western Cape and Free State.

Yelland said that he did not think this estimation method could be accurate to the two decimal places of MW measurement provided in the table.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomchris yellandanton eberhardsouth africasolarrenewable energy
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
95% - 11707 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
5% - 555 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.86
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
22.92
-3.3%
Rand - Euro
19.64
-3.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.00
-4.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-2.6%
Platinum
950.43
+2.4%
Palladium
1,282.16
+3.0%
Gold
1,965.65
+0.3%
Silver
24.73
+1.6%
Brent Crude
84.99
+0.9%
Top 40
73,634
+0.7%
All Share
78,978
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,265
+1.5%
Industrial 25
109,104
+0.6%
Financial 15
17,333
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo