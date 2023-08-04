41m ago

Fire at Vodacom headquarters not caused by solar panels

accreditation
Compiled by William Brederode
Vodacom's office building in Century City, Cape Town when it was on fire.
PHOTO: Supplied
PHOTO: Supplied
The fire that broke out at the Vodacom headquarters in Century City was not caused by the solar panels on the building.

This was the finding of a preliminary report announced by Vodacom in a statement that was released almost a month after the blaze broke out on 9 July.

Rumours spread that the fire was caused by the solar panels that were fixed to the roof of the building.

Vodacom said that solar technology has been ruled out as a cause for the fire, and declared that it was caused by an electrical fault instead.

“We felt it prudent to place on record that the preliminary report by the forensic team has ruled out solar technology being the cause of the fire,” said Vodacom.

The speculation that the blaze was caused by solar panels "unfairly cast a bad light on solar energy technology", the company stated.

Vodacom said it would issue an updated statement when its report was finalised.


