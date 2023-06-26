51m ago

Share

FO(A)MO! Bliss claims its dishwashing soap works better than Sunlight - and advertising board agrees

accreditation
Phumi Ramalepe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
MAQ advert (ARB)
MAQ advert (ARB)
  • Unilever took Bliss, owner of MAQ, to the Advertising Regulatory Board over an advert that claims that MAQ dishwashing liquid works better than Sunlight liquid.
  • In the ad, Bliss claims that its  MAQ dishwashing liquid contains "more foam, more power, and it cleans more dishes".
  • To help its ad, Bliss had its product tested and an expert confirmed that MAQ dishwashing liquid does indeed work better than Sunlight liquid in those categories.
  • For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage

In a recent war of adverts, Unilever took Bliss, owner of MAQ, to the Advertising Regulatory Board over a commercial that claims that MAQ dishwashing liquid is better than Sunlight Liquid.

In the ad, a character portraying a "Real Expert" claims that MAQ dishwashing liquid contains "more foam, more power, and it cleans more dishes".

While the "expert" makes these claims, a disclaimer that says "vs the best-selling dishwashing liquid in SA" appears at the bottom of the screen.

In response to the commercial, Unilever submitted to the ARB that the statement "vs the best-selling dishwashing liquid in SA" refers to Sunlight Dishwashing Liquid.

The company further stated that Bliss claims that MAQ dishwashing liquid has more foam, more power, and cleans more dishes than Sunlight.

Unilever also found a problem with the advert where one of the actors is given a "perfect 10" score by judges at a "SINK-RONISED SWIMMING" competition.

This, according to Unilever, also supports the claim that MAQ dishwashing liquid is, in fact, the "perfect" dishwashing liquid and is better than Sunlight liquid.

As a result, Unilever believes the claims in the ad need substantiation, interpretation and are misleading. It also believes that Bliss resorted to comparative advertising, but failed to prove how.  

Bliss' Response

According to the ARB, both parties have made it clear that the matter is currently in litigation at the Constitutional Court of South Africa, thus Bliss provided the ad regulator with confidential documents in response to the complaint.

However, to substantiate its advertising claims, Bliss provided a document titled "Substantiation of TVC Claims for MAQ Dishwashing Liquid" by Mr John Knowlton of Cosmetic Solutions.

Claims that MAQ is better than Sunlight

In terms of the claims "more foam", "more power", and "cleans more dishes", Bliss was asked to objectively substantiate why it said so in the advert and why the disclaimer "vs the best-selling dishwashing liquid in SA" appeared each time these claims were made.

Knowlton, who is the independent expert consulted in the matter, examined the documents submitted by Bliss.

The documents tested MAQ dishwashing liquid’s "Foam Height Measurement", "Speed of Fat Removal" and "Foam Stability Evaluation". Knowlton confirmed that Sunlight liquid is indeed the best-selling dishwashing liquid in South Africa.

He also confirmed that MAQ dishwashing powder lives up to its claims of "more foam", "more power" and "cleans more dishes".

He said: 

Look, all you really need to know about MAQ dishwashing liquid is, it has more foam, more power and it cleans more 6 dishes’… the disclaimer (*vs the best-selling dishwashing liquid in SA) is adequately substantiated.

The ARB also agrees that the claims are substantiated. Unilever further claimed that the judges in the commercial, who gave the product a score of 10, imply that MAQ is the "perfect product".

The ARB dismissed this complaint, stating that the words "perfect product" did not appear in the commercial.

"The scores of '10' are clearly awarded for the synchronised (or "sink-ronised", as the commercial jokes) swimming attempts taking place in the sink of dishes, rather than for the objective qualities of the product," it said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dishescleanwashunileverbliss
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
30% - 2205 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
56% - 4138 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 1037 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

22 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.67
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.78
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.33
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.46
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
929.14
+1.3%
Palladium
1,291.01
0.0%
Gold
1,932.28
+0.6%
Silver
22.83
+1.8%
Brent Crude
73.85
-0.4%
Top 40
68,821
-0.5%
All Share
74,101
-0.4%
Resource 10
62,268
-0.9%
Industrial 25
101,513
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,614
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo