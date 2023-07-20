2h ago

Share

Has 'Barbenheimer' fever hit South Africa?

accreditation
William Brederode
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Barbie and Oppenheimer are expected to be released on 21 July.
Barbie and Oppenheimer are expected to be released on 21 July.
Supplied
  • Barbie and Oppenheimer are expected to be released on 21 July.
  • The films have been widely anticipated around the globe, leading to what's become known as "Barbenheimer" fever.
  • And South Africa is no exception.
  • For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage.

Excitement for the Barbie and Oppenheimer films has been rippling around the globe this week, with explosions of fire and pink. And South Africa is no exception.

"Barbenheimer" fever is driving South Africans to reserve their spots at the cinema to see two of the most anticipated films of the year.

Both are expected to be released on 21 July.

Oppenheimer is a historical drama based on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man credited as the "father of the atomic bomb" for his role in the Manhattan Project, which led to the creation of the first atomic bomb.

Barbie follows the journey of the world's most famous doll, who leaves the seemingly perfect Barbie Land to be in the real world, where she discovers the joys and perils of living among humans.

Interest in the two films in South Africa has been soaring in recent weeks, according to Google Trends data.

Google Trends provides insight into the volume of search queries for topics on Google.

The Barbie film has had a higher average rate of search queries over the last 90 days in South Africa, but the Oppenheimer film has been searched for more at various times during the search period.

From the start of July until 19 July, search query volumes for Oppenheimer increased more than five times and search queries for Barbie nearly tripled.

And, according to Ster-Kinekor's chief marketing officer Lynne Wylie, this interest is translating into bookings.

She says Ster-Kinekor opened general release bookings for both films on 17 July and that bookings for the first week of screening "are already looking positive for both".

Barbie is releasing widely at 40 Ster-Kinekor sites, and Oppenheimer is releasing at 18 including, the more immersive IMAX cinemas.

"Currently, screen average attendances are neck and neck, based on the number of release sites," says Wylie.

She adds: "Two big titles both opening on the same day is great for cinema as people want to see them first and in the way they were made to be viewed, on the big screen."

The global marketing hype around the release of Barbie has been extraordinary and has played a role in the excitement leading up to the local release on Friday, 21 July.

News24 had a look at the Ster-Kinekor website on 19 July to get a sense of the number of pre-bookings and found several screenings of Barbie sold. Oppenheimer screenings were more than 75% full or more.

Getting bums back in seats

News24 spoke to Ster-Kinekor CEO Mark Sardi in June this year, about preparations undertaken to get people back into cinemas after the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the time, he said cinema attendance at Ster-Kinekor was still below 50% of 2019 pre-pandemic levels, and attributed this to the effect of load shedding, a lack of Hollywood blockbusters, and "franchise fatigue".

He said the cinema would return to "some sense of normalcy" when attendance reached around 66% of the levels they were at in 2019.

According to Sardi, Ster-Kinekor spent between 20 million and 30 million backing up 31 of their sites so that they were not interrupted by load shedding.

He said the cinema was an "immersive experience" that "couldn't be replicated elsewhere".

"There are very few people on Earth who could [ask], 'What was the first streaming movie or series I watched?' but I guarantee you remember your first movie. It is an immersive experience. It is the place where magic happens – where sweaty palms meet each other on the first date," he added.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ster-kinekorcinemabarbieoppenheimer
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your views on the recent ConCourt ruling that could see Jacob Zuma return to prison?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Jail him, Zuma is not above the law
90% - 1888 votes
Pardon him, SA can't afford further unrest
10% - 221 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

19 Jul

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.84
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.95
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
19.95
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
967.65
-0.5%
Palladium
1,290.27
-0.7%
Gold
1,974.04
-0.2%
Silver
25.13
-0.1%
Brent-ruolie
79.46
-0.2%
Top 40
71,732
-0.2%
All Share
76,920
-0.2%
Resource 10
64,520
+1.3%
Industrial 25
104,177
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,766
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

6h ago

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo