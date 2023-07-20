'He leaves behind a rich legacy': Vodacom CEO mourns the death of Prof Kole Omotoso

Vodacom is mourning the death of its iconic “Yebo Gogo man” Professor Kole Omotoso.

The iconic figure reportedly died in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The CEO of the telco said Omotoso put Vodacom on the map and leaves behind a rich legacy.

Vodacom’s Yebo Gogo man, Professor Kole Omotoso, popularly known for his iconic role in Vodacom’s commercials in the 1990s, died in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 19 July 2023.



This is according to the telecommunication giant which paid tribute to the actor.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Prof Omotoso, who is one of the country’s [most] respected academics and playwrights. At Vodacom, we remember him as an iconic figure who helped put brand Vodacom on the map through the inventive ‘YeboGogo’ advertising campaign that went on to win several advertising accolades,” said Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub.

“Professor Omotoso leaves behind a rich legacy, having played a significant role in inserting brand Vodacom, a brand with deep African roots, in the national conscience. I would also like to offer my personal heartfelt condolences to Prof Omotoso’s family.

According to Vodacom, Omotoso was the face of its adverts between 1990 and 1994 when the company was issued a licence to operate in South Africa.

His image dominated the advertising media landscape, and he “became one of the most visible persons in the country, reflecting the changing face of a new South Africa".

The Nigerian-born icon obtained South African citizenship in 1999 and was married to Marguerita Omotoso, an architect and urban planner from Barbados, and the couple have three children.

The professor studied at King's College, Lagos, the University of Ibadan, and the University of Edinburgh.

“On behalf of the Vodacom Family, Prof Omotoso will always be remembered for a brand campaign that evoked emotions, created nostalgia and fostered deep connections with customers. Those memories will always be cherished,” the company stated.



