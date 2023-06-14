Hellmann's is back on Pick n Pay shelves following its discontinuation in SA

Hellmann's mayonnaise is back in South Africa, thanks to Pick n Pay.

This comes after Unilever discontinued the brand in January this year.

According to Hellmann's SA, the discontinuation was due to low demand and high import costs.

For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage.

Pick n Pay confirmed that Hellmann's mayonnaise is back on its shelves after the product was discontinued in South Africa in January this year.



After the American brand, owned by Unilever, was delisted earlier this year, Pick n Pay promised customers that it would bring the product back to South Africa - and it did just that.

"When the local supplier delisted the product earlier this year, our customers were heartbroken. In keeping with our customer promise to deliver the products they want and need, we immediately started exploring other supply options around the world to get the product back on our shelves as quickly as possible," said Calvin Watson, the head of department for edible groceries at Pick n Pay.

Product discontinuation

In January this year, the American brand took to social media to announce that it would be discontinued in South Africa due to low demand, high raw material costs, and high costs associated with bringing the product from the United States to South African shores.

"It's hard to say goodbye to delicious Hellmann's Mayonnaise," the brand said on Instagram. "But, due to high inflationary import costs, we will regretfully be discontinuing Hellmann's in South Africa until further notice. A big thanks to our loyal fans for all the mayo love over the years."



Before its discontinuation, various retailers in South Africa stopped selling the product.

It included Woolworths, which stopped selling the condiment in April last year because "Unilever was unable to consistently supply Woolworths with Hellmann's Mayonnaise to meet our customer demand", the retailer said in a Reuters article.

Customers can now get their hands on the product in over 100 Pick n Pay stores nationwide, in two new-format jars, 800g and 400g. It's also available to purchase online on Pick n Pay asap! and Mr D.







