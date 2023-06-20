Latte time on your hands? Hublot and Nespresso create R500k luxury watch from recycled capsules

Hublot and Nespresso have partnered to create a watch made from recycled material.

The Swiss companies use recycled aluminium, coffee grounds, and capsules to bring the watch to life.

Only 200 timepieces are available, each selling for €25 200 (R501 432).

Luxury watchmaker Hublot has partnered with Nespresso to create a luxury watch made from recycled coffee grounds and capsules.



To reduce their carbon footprint and lean more towards sustainability, the two Swiss companies joined forces to create a luxury watch dubbed the Big Bang Unico Nespresso Origin.

"For the first time in the world two iconic Swiss companies, Hublot & Nespresso have shared their innovation experiences to create the Big Bang Unico Nespresso Origin: the first watch of which a part is made of recycled coffee grounds and capsules," said Hublot in an Instagram post.

“It took Hublot R&D a year, in close collaboration with Nespresso, to ensure the perfect color harmony of the seven different materials that make up the watch, from its case to its straps in this iconic 'vibrant' green reminiscent of the Master Origins Peru Organic capsule."

Using waste material, including recycled aluminium, coffee grounds and capsules, Hublot transformed the material into watch straps - making the rubber version and a second Velcro fabric version.



According to Hublot, the company partnered with SINGTEX, one of Nespresso’s partners, to make the fabric strap, which was already using recycled coffee grounds to produce a fabric called S.Café.

The recycled aluminium capsules will go into making the case, bezel, crown, and pushers.

"This exceptional watch is the result of a partnership between two Swiss companies who both have the same values of innovation, quality, sustainability and the Swiss spirit as their mainspring and within their DNA," said Nespresso CEO Guillaume Le Cunff.



The limited edition watch only has 200 pieces available, with each selling for €25 200 (R501 432).







