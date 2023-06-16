Meet Nomhle Ngwenya, the youngest science PhD graduate from Wits

Nomhle Ngwenya is the youngest and first black woman PhD graduate from the science faculty at Wits.

The 25-year-old always wanted a career in geography.

Ngwenya submitted such exceptional honours research that she was recommended to skip master's and go straight for PhD.

In 2022, Nomhle Ngwenya became the youngest PhD graduate at the University of the Witwatersrand's science faculty.



At just 25 years old, she became the youngest academic to obtain a PhD in science. She was also the first black woman to jump straight from an honours programme to a PhD in the history of Wits.

Before her, the title of the youngest PhD graduate across all faculties at Wits was awarded to a 23-year-old student in the field of medicine in the early 2000s, according to Wits senior communications specialist Buhle Zuma.

Ngwenya always knew she wanted to carve a career in the field of geography, but she never imagined that one day she would achieve such an academic milestone.

"I was very interested in how the environment, being the geography, affects society and vice versa," she told News24.

"I was interested in geography and sociology, hence those were my majors."

She enrolled for a BA degree in sociology and geography at Wits in 2015, and completed the degree in 2017. After that, Ngwenya pursued a bachelor of science honours degree in geography. The specialised degree looked at sustainability science, water science and human geography components, including environmental management and other rarely covered topics.

"I really had planned out that I was going to be an environmental specialist. I wanted to do environmental management.



"Geography is such a multidisciplinary subject. It's not just climate change, but economic development, society and more. You get everything in one component. That's why I enjoyed geography even from my high school days," she said.

From honours to PhD

During her honours year, Ngewenya's research topic looked at public participation and stakeholder engagement in carbon capture and storage.

"I did very well for my research project and my supervisor, Professor Danny Simatele, was of the view that the level of work and detail which went into that honours project was not honours level, it was beyond.

"He then recommended me to go straight into a PhD programme. That's how I transitioned straight into a three-year PhD programme."

Although rare, the honours-to-PhD programme exists at some universities, including Wits. Zuma says it only applies to students with exceptional academic record. A thorough process is followed before a decision like that is made.

"It depends on the student's academics and the strength of their research," said Zuma.

Ngwenya said:

I had the most amazing supervisor and received a great amount of support. I had a supervisor who made sure that we had deadlines and ensured we worked according to those deadlines.

"But it also helps to have someone who understands the research process, how to conduct a thesis, the different components of compiling the thesis. A PhD is not easy at all. It is something you need to fully immerse yourself in."



Having an exceptional supervisor in postgraduate studies and putting in the hard work is important, she added.

She urged undergraduate students to further their studies after obtaining a degree.



"I think there should be more support regarding opportunities which are rarely spoken about to undergraduates, about what can be achieved after their undergraduate studies. There are opportunities such as honours, master's and PhD programmes. Sometimes we don't need to rush off into the job market."



