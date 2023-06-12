58m ago

Milk this while you can: Woolworths almond milk only R9.99... for now

William Brederode
A temporary reduction in the price of almond milk at Woolworths means it is cheaper than dairy alternatives.
William Brederode
Owing to a temporary 66% markdown in prices, Woolworths' "organic almond drink" product is temporarily cheaper than dairy alternatives. 

The "organic almond drink" product is currently selling for R9.99, but normally retails for R29.99.

The discount means it is much cheaper than dairy alternatives, for now.

At the moment. one litre of long-life full cream milk is selling for R18.99, according to the Woolworths online store.

One litre of fresh low-fat Ayrshire milk costs R27.99 on the Woolworths online store.

The Woolworths press office told News24 that the sale had been implemented due to an excess of stock for the product.

"We have excess stock of the almond milk, and we are nearing the durability dates. We are having a national markdown to minimise potential waste," it said.

Plant-based alternative products have a reputation for being more expensive than their animal-based counterparts.

But more shelf space is being dedicated to plant-based food offerings across retailers in South Africa as the segment continues its strong growth trajectory in the country.

READ NOW | Beet that: SA's plant-based food options likely to grow in 2023

Pick n Pay told News24 earlier this year that it had doubled its plant-based products range over the last year, growing from 150 to 300 plant-based options.

Woolworths also said earlier this year that it would continue to focus its offering on an extended range of vegan and vegetarian products across categories.

Statista market data show that the meat substitute market is expected to grow annually by 18.29% between 2023 and 2028.



woolworthssouth africaalmond milkplant-based food
