1h ago

Share

Millennials are more active on social media than Gen Zs and other generations - report

accreditation
Phumi Ramalepe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Millennials are more active on social media than other age groups.
Millennials are more active on social media than other age groups.
Getty Images
  • McKinsey Health Institute's latest Global Gen Z Survey revealed millennials are more active on social media than other generations.
  • Gen Zs seem to be the most unhappy on social media, as exposure affects their mental health.
  • Although this is the case, Gen Z users use more wellness apps to help with mental health issues. 
  • For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage.

Millennials are more active on social media than other generations, including Gen Zs, who have been reported to be most unhappy on social media platforms.

This is according to a McKinsey Health Institute 2022 Global Gen Z Survey, which asked over 42 000 respondents from 26 counties.

The survey also analysed similarities and differences between users in different generations and countries to inform the broader dialogue of the mental health of Gen Zs.

Millennials on social media

The survey found that different generations, including Gen Z, millennials, and baby boomers, are quite active on social media, but millennials are more active on various social media platforms.

"Younger generations tend to engage with social media regularly, actively, and passively. Almost half of millennial and Gen Z respondents check social media multiple times daily.

"Over one-third of Gen Z respondents say they spend more than two hours each day on social media sites; however, millennials are the most active social media users, with 32% stating they post either daily or multiple times a day," said the survey.

Gen Zs aren't as active on social media, possibly because of greater caution and self-awareness, reluctance to commit, or just the habit of getting used to passive social media use (scrolling mindlessly).

"Studies have shown that passive social media use could be linked to declines in subjective well-being over time," the survey stated.

Gen Zs aren't so happy on social media

According to the survey, those in the Gen Z group are more likely to have negative feelings about social media compared to other generations. Gen Zs are also likely to report having poor mental health due to social media.

“In most surveyed countries, a higher proportion of Gen Z respondents said their mental health was poor or very poor when compared with other dimensions of health.

"While Gen Z tends to report worse mental health, the underlying cause is not clear. There are several age-specific factors that may impact Gen Z's mental health independent of their generational cohort, including developmental stage, level of engagement with healthcare, and familial or societal attitudes," said the report.

Using technology for better mental health

Across all age groups, over one in every four respondents reported using digital wellness apps compared to one out of five using digital mental health programs (28% compared with 19%, respectively).

Of the different generations, Gen Z users said they use digital mental health programs more than Gen X or baby boomers.

Of Gen Z users, 65% said they were likely to continue using digital mental health programs. Other generations are just as committed, with 74% stating that they are likely to keep using the programmes.

"While evaluation of outcomes and effectiveness requires continued study, digital health resources may play an important role in supporting mental health globally, especially when in-person resources are limited or geographically inaccessible.

"For certain populations, digital health resources could be the preferred method of obtaining support," said the report.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gen zmillenialsbaby boomerssocail media
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the DCS decision to grant Jacob Zuma special remission?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's the right call, we've wasted enough court resources on this matter
11% - 396 votes
It's a mockery of the justice system and of us as citizens
89% - 3161 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

11 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.95
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
24.06
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.78
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
912.33
0.0%
Palladium
1,290.12
0.0%
Gold
1,913.80
0.0%
Silver
22.69
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.81
+0.5%
Top 40
71,434
-1.1%
All Share
76,974
-1.0%
Resource 10
60,367
-0.5%
Industrial 25
106,097
-1.9%
Financial 15
17,337
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo