Millennials are more active on social media than Gen Zs and other generations - report

McKinsey Health Institute's latest Global Gen Z Survey revealed millennials are more active on social media than other generations.

Gen Zs seem to be the most unhappy on social media, as exposure affects their mental health.

Although this is the case, Gen Z users use more wellness apps to help with mental health issues.

Millennials are more active on social media than other generations, including Gen Zs, who have been reported to be most unhappy on social media platforms.

This is according to a McKinsey Health Institute 2022 Global Gen Z Survey, which asked over 42 000 respondents from 26 counties.

The survey also analysed similarities and differences between users in different generations and countries to inform the broader dialogue of the mental health of Gen Zs.

Millennials on social media

The survey found that different generations, including Gen Z, millennials, and baby boomers, are quite active on social media, but millennials are more active on various social media platforms.

"Younger generations tend to engage with social media regularly, actively, and passively. Almost half of millennial and Gen Z respondents check social media multiple times daily.

"Over one-third of Gen Z respondents say they spend more than two hours each day on social media sites; however, millennials are the most active social media users, with 32% stating they post either daily or multiple times a day," said the survey.

Gen Zs aren't as active on social media, possibly because of greater caution and self-awareness, reluctance to commit, or just the habit of getting used to passive social media use (scrolling mindlessly).

"Studies have shown that passive social media use could be linked to declines in subjective well-being over time," the survey stated.

Gen Zs aren't so happy on social media

According to the survey, those in the Gen Z group are more likely to have negative feelings about social media compared to other generations. Gen Zs are also likely to report having poor mental health due to social media.

“In most surveyed countries, a higher proportion of Gen Z respondents said their mental health was poor or very poor when compared with other dimensions of health.

"While Gen Z tends to report worse mental health, the underlying cause is not clear. There are several age-specific factors that may impact Gen Z's mental health independent of their generational cohort, including developmental stage, level of engagement with healthcare, and familial or societal attitudes," said the report.

Using technology for better mental health

Across all age groups, over one in every four respondents reported using digital wellness apps compared to one out of five using digital mental health programs (28% compared with 19%, respectively).

Of the different generations, Gen Z users said they use digital mental health programs more than Gen X or baby boomers.

Of Gen Z users, 65% said they were likely to continue using digital mental health programs. Other generations are just as committed, with 74% stating that they are likely to keep using the programmes.

"While evaluation of outcomes and effectiveness requires continued study, digital health resources may play an important role in supporting mental health globally, especially when in-person resources are limited or geographically inaccessible.

"For certain populations, digital health resources could be the preferred method of obtaining support," said the report.