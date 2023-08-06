19m ago

Share

Municipalities' revenue loss headache

accreditation
William Brederode
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mayor of eThekwini, Mxolisi Kaunda said it is important to clamp down on corruption to protect revenue collection.
Mayor of eThekwini, Mxolisi Kaunda said it is important to clamp down on corruption to protect revenue collection.
Tebogo Letsie
  • Municipalities are not covering their expenses as well as they were once expected to.
  • A government white paper states that the revenue generated by municipalities is expected to cover 90% of their expenses. 
  • There are a variety of ways that revenue is lost which eats into the amount of funds that municipalities raise.
  • For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage.

Municipalities have been falling far short of the revenue-raising targets that were once expected of them, as revenue losses eat into their earnings.

This is according to Zamo Gwala, the acting chief officer of municipal finance, fiscal policy, and economic growth at the South African Local Government Association (Salga), who was speaking at the annual conference of the South African Revenue Protection Association (Sarpa).

Gwala made reference to a white paper on local government published in 1998, that claims that municipalities should be able to finance 90% of their day-to-day expenditure.

'Municipalities have sufficient revenue-raising powers to fund the bulk of their expenditure," reads the white paper.

The white paper said that over 40% of a municipality's costs could be covered from electricity sales, around 20% of costs would be covered by rates. Water sales and charges for sewerage and refuse removal also were predicted to make a significant contribution to financial sustainability.

But the reality has been different, argued Gwala.

READ | City of Johannesburg will collect 91% of its revenue, despite GCR downgrade - Finance MMC

"This is the backdrop, but unfortunately municipalities have not been able to meet any of these targets.

"The current reality does not correlate with the white paper assumption," he said.

Gwala said that over a rolling five-year average from 2017 to 2021, municipalities covered 77% of their expenses. The latest StatsSA report that could be found with the figure was from 2020, where municipalities raised 71% of the value of their expenses.

Lost revenue

There are a variety of ways that revenue is lost which eats into the amount of funds that municipalities raise.

Outgoing Sarpa president, Belinda Dawson, said that the focus of municipal revenue losses is often on lost revenue from electricity.

"However, there can also be revenue losses in town planning, building, rates, water, tariffs, and we have subsequently ended up with losses from refuse," said Dawson.

The mayor of eThekwini, Mxolisi Kaunda, attended the conference, which was hosted at the Durban ICC. He raised the importance of clamping down on corruption in reference to revenue protection.

"We must enhance our internal systems to deal with corruption and maladministration. The scourge of corruption stands in the way of quality service delivery," said Kaunda.

"There must be a collective effort to strengthen consequence management at all local government levels."

Only 38 municipalities were found to have clean audits in a recent report published by the Auditor-General.

ALSO READ  | AG finds 38 municipalities have clean audits, EFF calls for official to be held accountable

Kaunda said that an inability to raise funds frustrated efforts by municipalities to implement initiatives to deliver services.

"Revenue protection is not only about protecting our income but also protecting our assets, infrastructure, and expenditure," said Dawson.

Dawson said nobody wanted to pay for a service that was not delivered, and people may feel justified moving off-grid if they felt that services were not being delivered.

Solutions

Sharp revenue increases had been achieved in areas where a concerted revenue increase project had been undertaken.

Brian Hill, director of Utilities World, a company that performs revenue enhancement services on behalf of municipalities, previously told News24 that the number of non-paying customers in the municipalities they had provided revenue management services for ranged from 5% up to 70% of total customers in the area. 

This was usually not higher than 20%, though.

Companies like Utilities World inspect houses to detect non-paying customers and reconnect their meters. They have a system to alert municipal authorities should the customer not pay their bills in the future.

Utilities World partnered with the Dr Beyers Naude Municipality to perform a revenue enhancement drive.

READ MORE | Sun has set on golden opportunity to clamp down on rampant electricity meter fraud in SA

Electricity meter non-compliance was brought down from 20% to around 13%, said Hill.

Dephine Thorne, a representative involved with the finances of the Dr Beyers Naude Municipality said that revenue from the sale of electricity in the municipality increased from R3.9 million to R4.9 million per month, following the revenue recovery drive. Load shedding had brought this number down more recently.

Rian Knoesen, an executive at Visual Revenue Management, a company that also provides revenue management services said Polokwane was able to increase its revenue by around R10 million per month following a revenue enhancement drive. 

Both Polokwane and Dr Beyers Naude provided a critical update to the electricity meters in the area while performing the rollover which will stop them from becoming non-functional after 24 November 2024.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
visual revenue managementutilities worldsarpasalgaethekwinimunicipalitiesservice deliviery
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you have faith in the pledge signed by 115 CEOs to help support SA's economic recovery?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we needs all hands-on deck
27% - 1388 votes
No, their efforts are wasted on our govt
73% - 3805 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

04 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.47
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.54
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.36
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.16
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
922.13
0.0%
Palladium
1,256.52
0.0%
Gold
1,942.98
0.0%
Silver
23.64
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.24
+1.3%
Top 40
71,604
+0.2%
All Share
76,961
+0.3%
Resource 10
60,424
-0.9%
Industrial 25
107,079
-0.2%
Financial 15
17,227
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo