Municipalities' revenue loss headache

Municipalities have been falling far short of the revenue-raising targets that were once expected of them, as revenue losses eat into their earnings.

This is according to Zamo Gwala, the acting chief officer of municipal finance, fiscal policy, and economic growth at the South African Local Government Association (Salga), who was speaking at the annual conference of the South African Revenue Protection Association (Sarpa).

Gwala made reference to a white paper on local government published in 1998, that claims that municipalities should be able to finance 90% of their day-to-day expenditure.

'Municipalities have sufficient revenue-raising powers to fund the bulk of their expenditure," reads the white paper.

The white paper said that over 40% of a municipality's costs could be covered from electricity sales, around 20% of costs would be covered by rates. Water sales and charges for sewerage and refuse removal also were predicted to make a significant contribution to financial sustainability.

But the reality has been different, argued Gwala.

"This is the backdrop, but unfortunately municipalities have not been able to meet any of these targets.

"The current reality does not correlate with the white paper assumption," he said.

Gwala said that over a rolling five-year average from 2017 to 2021, municipalities covered 77% of their expenses. The latest StatsSA report that could be found with the figure was from 2020, where municipalities raised 71% of the value of their expenses.

Lost revenue

There are a variety of ways that revenue is lost which eats into the amount of funds that municipalities raise.

Outgoing Sarpa president, Belinda Dawson, said that the focus of municipal revenue losses is often on lost revenue from electricity.

"However, there can also be revenue losses in town planning, building, rates, water, tariffs, and we have subsequently ended up with losses from refuse," said Dawson.

The mayor of eThekwini, Mxolisi Kaunda, attended the conference, which was hosted at the Durban ICC. He raised the importance of clamping down on corruption in reference to revenue protection.



"We must enhance our internal systems to deal with corruption and maladministration. The scourge of corruption stands in the way of quality service delivery," said Kaunda.

"There must be a collective effort to strengthen consequence management at all local government levels."

Only 38 municipalities were found to have clean audits in a recent report published by the Auditor-General.

Kaunda said that an inability to raise funds frustrated efforts by municipalities to implement initiatives to deliver services.

"Revenue protection is not only about protecting our income but also protecting our assets, infrastructure, and expenditure," said Dawson.

Dawson said nobody wanted to pay for a service that was not delivered, and people may feel justified moving off-grid if they felt that services were not being delivered.

Solutions



Sharp revenue increases had been achieved in areas where a concerted revenue increase project had been undertaken.

Brian Hill, director of Utilities World, a company that performs revenue enhancement services on behalf of municipalities, previously told News24 that the number of non-paying customers in the municipalities they had provided revenue management services for ranged from 5% up to 70% of total customers in the area.

This was usually not higher than 20%, though.

Companies like Utilities World inspect houses to detect non-paying customers and reconnect their meters. They have a system to alert municipal authorities should the customer not pay their bills in the future.



Utilities World partnered with the Dr Beyers Naude Municipality to perform a revenue enhancement drive.

Electricity meter non-compliance was brought down from 20% to around 13%, said Hill.

Dephine Thorne, a representative involved with the finances of the Dr Beyers Naude Municipality said that revenue from the sale of electricity in the municipality increased from R3.9 million to R4.9 million per month, following the revenue recovery drive. Load shedding had brought this number down more recently.



Rian Knoesen, an executive at Visual Revenue Management, a company that also provides revenue management services said Polokwane was able to increase its revenue by around R10 million per month following a revenue enhancement drive.



Both Polokwane and Dr Beyers Naude provided a critical update to the electricity meters in the area while performing the rollover which will stop them from becoming non-functional after 24 November 2024.



