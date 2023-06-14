New Cyber Academy launched to upskill young people in Western Cape

The British High Commission – in partnership with KnowBe4, KPMG and MiDO Technologies - is launching a cybersecurity programme aimed at upskilling school leavers in the Western Cape.

The nine-month programme will train 20 school leavers and help them gain cyber, professional, and life skills for placements in SA businesses.

To foster the inclusion of women in cybersecurity, 55% of the current cohort candidates are female.

In an effort to address unemployment and cybersecurity skills shortage in South Africa, the British High Commission Pretoria – in partnership with KnowBe4, KPMG and MiDO Technologies – has launched a Cyber Academy programme to digitally upskill youth in the Western Cape.

The Cyber Academy by MiDO Technologies, a local social enterprise focusing on developing digital skills for underserved communities, will target 20 school leavers over nine months.

During that period, the programme promises that participants will gain valuable cyber, professional and life skills to prepare them for work placements in South African businesses. It also aims to upskill young women in the industry.

"It… strives to attract more women to the sector because currently, only 9% of the cybersecurity workforce in Africa are women. 55% of the current cohort candidates are female," said Victoria White, the Southern Africa cyber lead at the British High Commission in Pretoria.

The programme is a response to youth unemployment and the cybersecurity skills shortage in the country.

As of the first quarter of 2023, the unemployment rate in South Africa sits at 46.5% for youth between 15 and 34, with the current official unemployment rate standing at 32.5%, according to Quarterly Labour Force Survey.

With this being the case, emerging technologies and the 4th Industrial Revolution in the cybersecurity industry face hampered growth.

This is because in 2022 there was a worldwide gap of 3.4 million cybersecurity workers, with vacancies being tough to fill, according to The International Information System Security Certification Consortium 2022 Cyber Workforce Report.

"The programme aims to address these gaps by building a pipeline of talented and diverse young people who can pursue careers in cybersecurity and contribute to the digital transformation of South Africa," said SVP Content Strategy and Evangelist at KnowBe4 AFRICA, Anna Collard.

Programme offerings



During the programme, participants will have access to workshops and guest lectures from industry representatives, as well as exposure to companies for job shadowing and internship opportunities.

Weekly mentor group sessions will support the mentees by empowering them to resolve current issues and develop healthy coping strategies for the future.

"We are so grateful to the Cybersecurity community for contributing to this programme. InfoSec Institute provided free licenses, NClose provided stipends and Cybereason and InfoSec Consulting sponsored Chromebooks," said MIDO Technologies CEO Dale Simons.

"Thank you Stellenbosch University for availing lecture space and resources for the Cyberlab and RAIN for keeping us connected. Together, we are not only hoping, but also working hard to make a positive impact on the lives of young people and the future of cybersecurity in South Africa."



