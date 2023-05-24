57m ago

Share

No need to make a song and dance about it: AI-generated music is no threat to SA artists, says expert

accreditation
Phumi Ramalepe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty images)
(Getty images)

  • AI-generated music is becoming popular, and some artists are not excited about it.
  • Singer, songwriter and producer Brenden Praise says music-making should be left to humans.
  • Music expert Rob Cowling concedes that AI may bring problems, but believes that technology should be embraced and not feared.
  • For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage

AI-generated music is fast becoming popular, and one local artist is not happy with its potential threat to the local industry. Still, a music expert says South African artists should embrace AI instead of worrying about it.

Music generated by artificial intelligence has gained a lot of popularity following the release of the AI- developed vocal clone of Drake and The Weeknd, in a song that went viral and was flagged for copyright issues by Universal Music Group.

Undoubtedly, this is behind the reluctance of artists worldwide to support the new tech solution, including South African artists.  

Artists’ worst nightmare?

Singer, songwriter and producer Brenden Praise says AI-generated music may be a fun concept, but he is not particularly excited by it.

Praise fears that the tool will only worsen problems in the music industry. According to Praise, these included plagiarism and lack of compensation for one’s work, adding that the making of music should be left to humans. 

"People do this stuff for years. It’s people’s intellectual property that AI is pulling from. It’s people’s ideas," he said.

"I think people already know music suffered so much from just not being credited as much. If you look at how much musicians make from their creativity [compared] to usage, they make very little just off of streams."

Although he disagrees with it, Praise does not think AI-generated music can compete with humans.

"The gift of being an artist is that you get to draw from experiences and real life happening to you. You’re constantly changing and growing. I just think it diminishes the work of those people that put time into create a style and a craft," he told New24.

Harness the power of AI

Gallo Record Company general manager Rob Cowling concedes that AI-generated music presents a slew of problems, but says that the tool should be embraced and not cause fear.

Cowling said he understood the fear behind using AI-generated music because such tech disruptors are not regulated, and not copywrite protected, and therefore can’t be sued or held accountable in any way.

"They should try to sort out rights and distribution, and work out ways to actually harness the benefits of AI… from a music perspective and from licencing perspective. From the business side of it, [artists should] try and make sure that it is not to the detriment of original creators, but it’s something that may be looked at as a good thing and not necessarily a bad thing," he said.

For AI to work to artists’ advantage, Cowling said certain boundaries needed to be created to protect the work of creatives.

"Unlock the value, and if there are certain boundaries that need to be created, then maybe try and create those boundaries from a legal perspective so that it’s not infringing on artistic integrity, and [doesn’t perpetuate] these sound-alikes that are close to home and copying somebody’s voice."

Humans best to ever do it  

Cowling agrees with Praise that machines can never compete with humans, no matter how advanced they may be.

He said:

Remember, AI will most likely not have new ideas, but scrape the internet for data and existing sounds.

"Artists are the human connection, the idea hub, and also the cultural hub," he said.

"AI cannot recreate culture in my opinion because it’s built in centuries of morals, education and emotion of social behavior and beliefs and customs so AI cannot possess that humanity and will struggle to duplicate it if at all."



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
aitechnologyartifial intelligencetechmusic
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the task team looking into Russian President Vladimir Putin's possible visit to SA in August?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I doubt they'll find a legal loophole
25% - 745 votes
Putin is coming, it's just a formality
75% - 2213 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal

22 May

LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.26
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.87
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.73
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.65
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Platinum
1,035.11
-0.9%
Palladium
1,426.27
-1.6%
Gold
1,977.45
+0.1%
Silver
23.40
-0.2%
Brent Crude
76.84
+1.1%
Top 40
70,777
-1.0%
All Share
76,050
-0.9%
Resource 10
67,372
-1.0%
Industrial 25
104,211
-1.3%
Financial 15
14,857
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo