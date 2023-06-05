24m ago

Share

Passwords of more than 27 000 Showmax customers leaked on illicit website

accreditation
William Brederode
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Roughly 27 000 Showmax customers had their usernames and passwords leaked on an illicit website.
Roughly 27 000 Showmax customers had their usernames and passwords leaked on an illicit website.
Photo: Showmax
  • The subscriber login details of some Showmax customers were leaked online.
  • A Showmax statement said it was an "external incident".
  • The affected data is no longer online and affected customers were notified and logged out of their accounts.
  • For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage

The subscriber login details of more than 27 000 Showmax customers were recently published on an illicit website following a data breach.

Showmax released a statement on Friday, 2 June, that provided some information about the data breach. 

The statement said an unknown party published a small number of subscriber login details on an illicit website.

It claimed the data breach was "an external incident and that there was no breach of Showmax's databases".

Showmax notified customers that their personal information had been compromised and instructed all affected users to change their passwords.

Affected users were automatically logged out of their accounts, according to Laura Cooke, the head of communications at Showmax.

Cooke confirmed to News24 that the emails and passwords of a small number of Showmax customers were shared on an illicit website.

She said Showmax couldn't share specific details.

MyBroadband said it found a post on a hacker forum, which claimed to have the passwords and usernames of 27 911 Showmax customers.  

The Showmax statement said "the affected data is no longer available online, and all impacted customers have been notified and advised to reset their passwords".

"As soon as we were notified about this, our cybersecurity team initiated an investigation to assess the scope and nature of the incident."

READ MORE |  Entertainment industry struggles with 215 billion piracy site visits

Cooke provided assurances to Showmax customers.

She said:

We strictly adhere to privacy regulations and employ industry-standard security measures to protect our customers' valuable information on our platform from all security threats.

"We continuously review and update our security protocols to ensure the ongoing safety of user data."

She said good password management practices were strongly advisable.

"We encourage all our customers to apply good password habits. Don't reuse passwords across multiple sites, do create strong passwords, consider using a password manager application, regularly update passwords and avoid sharing passwords with others."  


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
multichoiceshowmaxlaura cookesouth africacybercrimesecurityinternet
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Many companies are asking employees to return to office full time after years of remote/hybrid settings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I can't wait to be back!
19% - 326 votes
No thanks, remote work is the future
22% - 375 votes
Hybrid is the best option to keep everyone happy
59% - 992 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

30 May

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.28
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.93
+1.5%
Rand - Euro
20.64
+1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.75
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.0%
Platinum
1,030.45
+2.5%
Palladium
1,407.32
-2.0%
Gold
1,958.36
+0.5%
Silver
23.59
-0.1%
Brent Crude
76.13
+2.4%
Top 40
71,422
-0.8%
All Share
76,603
-0.7%
Resource 10
69,348
-1.4%
Industrial 25
103,842
-1.1%
Financial 15
14,979
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo