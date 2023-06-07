1h ago

Power bank: Discovery launches new solar and energy finance plan for clients

accreditation
Nafisa Akabor
Discovery Bank said its customers could use flexible funding options.
Discovery Bank said its customers could use flexible funding options.
PHOTO: Luba Lesolle, Gallo Images
  • Discovery Bank is promising solar and energy solutions through a partnership with power solutions company Rubicon.
  • The new range offers portable power and bespoke solar solutions costing between R6 000 and R1 million.
Discovery Bank says it will offer solar and energy solutions to its customers, including flexible funding through a partnership with power solutions company Rubicon.

As the sole distributor of the Tesla Powerwall in South Africa, Rubicon will provide bank customers with a range of products - including, but not limited to Tesla - like back-up batteries, inverters, and solar panels. 

The products will be available through their dedicated portal, discovery.rubicon.tech, which has a calculator to determine what is required by each household.

The bank says the process, from initial consultation to "guaranteed installation", will take less than three weeks, with the help of Rubicon’s energy advisors. 

Discovery Bank said its customers could use flexible funding options, like its dedicated solar budget facility, at interest rates from prime -2% over 72 months.

CEO Hylton Kallner told News24 that its partnership with Rubicon would give its customers a range of quality products tailored to their needs. 

"Clients can customise the configuration according to their personal circumstances, like size of home and the demands they have, which then calculates what their kit will be," he said. 

"It takes a few minutes to work out, which then lets you see how much it will cost if you finance it over a different period of time."

The finance period is between six and 72 months.

The range offers both portable power and bespoke solar solutions ranging from between R6 000 and R1 million.

: Hylton Kallner, Discovery Bank CEO with Rick Bas
Hylton Kallner, Discovery Bank CEO with Rick Basson, Rubicon CEO.

"We’ve seen clients that are interested in everything through that spectrum, but its specific to what you need in your home," Kallner said.

The product would be tested on the bank's "purple" customers, he added.

"Through Rubicon, we’ve accredited a network of installers, and it’s the installation network accredited for the Tesla equipment which will be used initially as we roll out," Kallner said. 

He added:

A lot of people are nervous about it [solar and energy solutions] as it’s a large financial commitment, so having the right quality of equipment is crucial, which was one of the key considerations for us.

Kallner said that customers could pay monthly, for up to 72 months, or settle their balances early without being penalised.

"The products carry a flat discount applied to all our clients, not linked to the status of Vitality Money, but where status counts is on the dynamic interest rate that you pay on the finance, so the higher your status, the lower the repayments."

A number of major banks, including FNB, Absa and Nedbank, also recently launched solar energy finance solutions.


