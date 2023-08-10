Prepaid electricity crisis: Municipalities need a plan of action as meter update deadline approaches

Over 10 million prepaid meters are set to stop working next year unless they are updated.

Many municipalities, who are responsible for the rollover with Eskom, have not started their update projects.

Municipalities need to put plans in place for performing the rollover as the deadline approaches.

Authorities in South Africa need to have a plan to make sure that all prepaid electricity customers get access to the update tokens they need to prevent their meters from becoming non-operational next year.

This is according to Chris Gower, the revenue protection manager at Buffalo City in the Eastern Cape, who has been working in the revenue protection industry for 30 years.

Gower was speaking about the best practices that should be followed by municipalities and metros for the token identifier (TID) rollover at the annual conference of the South African Revenue Protection Association.

TID rollover refers to a date rollover issue that is baked into the code of the 10 million STS-approved prepaid electricity meters in South Africa that will see them go dark on 24 November 2024 unless they are updated.

There are approximately 70 million affected meters worldwide, although the real figure could be higher than that as understanding the amount of prepaid meters relies on authorities self-reporting their data.

This was according to Don Taylor, the inventor of the first integrated prepayment meter and director of the Standard Transfer Specification Association (STSA), the organisation that maintains the standard that enables the vending of electricity.





Date rollover problems have been an issue in the past. The year 2000 (Y2K) was a date rollover problem that threatened computer systems at the turn of the 21st century due to the way the date was recorded in many lines of code, using two digits instead of four for the year.



The date rollover issue affecting prepaid electricity meters is slightly different. Taylor has explained the technical problem to News24 in the past.

When prepaid electricity meters were being designed, a system needed to be developed to make sure that the 20-digit electricity credit tokens that users entered into their meters were unique.

One of the ways that the tokens were made unique was to attach a section of the token to the minute that the token was bought. This segment of the number is known as the token identifier (TID).

This system worked well, but there is an issue as there were only so many minutes that could be attached to a token before the 20-digit number that users punch into their meters to vend electricity became too long.

A total of 224 minutes could be attached to a token. That is over 16 million minutes.

If you count that forward from when the vending system started on 1 January 1993, you reach 24 November 2024, after which the system will no longer be operational.

This is not an error affecting the system – the meters were designed with a set amount of minutes programmed into them, meaning that the rollover was always going to be required.

The update

Readying the meters for operation after 24 November 2024 is relatively simple.

Two uniquely generated 20-digit "update tokens" known as key revision numbers need to be manually entered into every meter in the correct sequence for the meter to operate beyond the rollover date.



Dedicated task teams can be sent door to door to enter the tokens into the meters, or customers can be given the key revision numbers when they make a normal electricity purchase to enter into their meters themselves.

The only problem is that customers are dependent on the authorities in control of the distribution zone that their meter is in to provide them with their update tokens.

In South Africa, Eskom is responsible for 6.6 million meters and municipalities and metros are responsible for at least 4 million meters.

Eskom announced that it is going to get going with its project soon, but so far it has only rolled over 5 800 meters in a pilot project in Gauteng despite knowing about the need for the project for over 10 years.

There are some municipalities and metros that have made substantial progress with their updates, including Cape Town, Buffalo City, Dr Beyers Naude, Newcastle, Mossel Bay and Cape Agulhas.

But there are many others that have not started their projects yet.

The South African Local Government Association (Salga) is maintaining a dashboard where municipalities self-report their progress with performing the rollover.

Only 51 out of the 164 municipalities in South Africa have indicated that they have started their projects on the Salga tracker. This is less than a third.

Last case scenario

Gower explained the plans that municipalities must have in place when performing their rollover as the final deadline approaches.

He explained that municipalities that started early with their rollover projects such as Cape Town have been able to recover revenue from bridged and bypassed meters while performing the TID rollover update.

But this isn’t practically possible anymore for many municipalities who have not started given the time constraints, said Gower.

Said Gower:

Now, if you haven’t started the project, it’s going to be too late. Rather get going and extract those treatments separately.

He said that authorities that are starting the project now should separate the updates for the people bypassing their meters and for people who are good paying customers. Authorities should focus on getting paying customers rolled over and adopt a targeted approach to recovering revenue from customers who are not paying as they should be.



In addition to this, he said that the municipalities need to start putting a plan in place now regarding what to do if the rollover date approaches and there is still a significant quantity of meters that are not rolled over.

“What happens as a last-case scenario come November 2024 and you haven’t done this?” asked Gower.

He said that the first step would be to move all the remaining meters on to the new key, meaning that users will not be able to purchase tokens anymore and their update tokens will be generated.

Municipalities will then have to devise a way to get the update numbers to clients.

“You are going to have to have a platform from your customer services centre or your website where you can actually issue those tokens to your customer as D-Day approaches as a last resort.”



Consequences of failure

Failing to complete the project will very likely result in people bypassing their meters if they cannot access them.

He used a sliding scale to explain the point:

If an authority only rolls over 30% of the meters of its paying customers, it is likely that the other 70% will also bypass their meters and stop paying for electricity.

If a municipality only rolls over 50% of the meters of its paying customers, then the revenue it receives from the sale of prepaid electricity will fall by 50%.

This logic applies for any percentage.

Waiting it out

Riccardo Pucci and Franco Pucci, both members of the STSA who were present at the SARPA event, explained that most municipalities are now aware of the rollover. They said that they expect the vast majority of prepaid customers to receive their key revision numbers before the rollover date.

They urged people to be patient while they wait to receive the update numbers.

Riccardo said that the “ultimate responsibility for the TID rollover projects lies directly with the municipalities themselves”.



