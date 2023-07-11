R75m property, most expensive penthouse in Gauteng, will be worth more when completed

A luxury penthouse apartment in Waterfall City sold for R75 million and now holds the title of the most expensive in Gauteng.

According to Ellipse Waterfall, the property was sold last year but was still under construction.

Completion is expected to be in October.

A luxury property dubbed the most expensive penthouse in Gauteng has sold for R75 million and is likely to be worth much more than that after its completion in October.



The property is still under construction and is located at the Ellipse Waterfall development in Waterfall City, Midrand.

The 400-square-metre property - developed by the owner of Waterfall City Attacq and luxury property developer Tricolt - features a private rooftop garden, jacuzzi, and heated pool.

Due to the addition of undisclosed extras, it will be worth more than R75 million when completed.

Ellipse Waterfall



The development consists of four luxury, elaborate, glass facade sky-rise buildings each named after famous astronomers Isaac Newton, Johannes Kepler, Giovanni Domenico Cassini, and Galileo Galilei.

"Each tower's height differs, Newton has 10 storeys, Kepler has 11 storeys, Galileo has 12 storeys and Cassini has 16 storeys. The result is incredible views from every apartment - whether you are looking out onto the Magaliesberg or across to the Sandton skyline.

"Coupled with this is the ingenious internal space design. Each apartment is a celebration of modern architecture with ultra-indulgent finishes and spacious interiors to optimise flow," said Tricolt CEO Tim Kleock.

Last year during the property showcase, prices ranged from R1.5 million to R14 million, while another penthouse went for R50 million.

Units on offer include executive suites, one-bedroom executive suites, one to four-bedroom units, and penthouses.

Recently, the development opened Luna Club, which offers a boutique spa, indoor gym, library and boardrooms, children's entertainment, whisky and cigar lounge, and more.

According to the Financial Mail, Ellipse has sold 560 units and amassed R2.3 billion in sales.