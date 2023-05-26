Rise in demand for cybersecurity professionals: Here are 5 institutions where one can upskill in SA

The skills gap in in the cybersecurity industry has more than doubled since 2019.

Because it's considered a key industry for the future of work, n ow might be the best time to reskill and upskill into the field.

With the use of advanced technology at an all-time high, the value of security on the internet is even more crucial.



According to a workforce study by the International Information System Security Certification Consortium (ISC)², there are 3.4 million more skilled cybersecurity professionals needed globally right now.

But finding and retaining talent seems to be a difficult task as many people don't have the necessary skills and those that work in the field often complain about the high stress levels that come with the profession - also largely driven by the skills shortage.

For someone looking to upskill and reskill with skills that are, and will continue to be, in demand - taking a cybersecurity course now might be beneficial for the future.

The benefits of pursuing a career in cybersecurity include a high salary, job security (there are many different types of jobs within the industry), and the ability to launch one's own cybersecurity company - among other benefits.

Here are five institutions that offer cybersecurity courses in South Africa:



Eduvos - Higher Certificate in Information Systems (Cybersecurity)

Eduvos recently started offering a Higher Certificate in Information Systems (Cybersecurity).

According to the institution, the course provides the fundamental and technical knowledge and the applicable skill set in Computer Hardware, Networking Technologies, Security, Penetration Testing, Cybersecurity Analysis, and Advanced Security Practices.

Pricing for the course starts from R40 200 per year, excluding hardware/software requirements.



Google Cybersecurity Course

Earlier in May, Google announced the launch of its Google Cybersecurity Certificate as the newest addition to its Google Career Certificates. It aims to provide job seekers with affordable paths to careers in data analytics, IT support, business intelligence, and more.

The certificate is designed and taught by Google's cybersecurity experts and will prepare students for entry-level jobs in cybersecurity in less than six months with no prior experience needed. It will also create greater opportunities for people worldwide and help fill the growing number of open cyber roles.

According to Google: "The programme will prepare people for entry-level cybersecurity roles by providing hands-on experience with industry-standard tools including Python, Linux and an array of security tools, including Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) programs.

"The Certificate will also help prepare learners for the CompTIA Security+ exam, the industry-leading certification for cybersecurity roles. Learners will earn a dual credential when they complete both, improving their hireability."



Wits - Certificate in Cybersecurity Professional Practice and Leadership (CPPL)

The University of the Witwatersrand is offering a Certificate course in Cybersecurity Professional Practice and Leadership. The course is aligned with NQF Level 8 in the South African National Qualifications Framework.

It is open to current and future CISO, CIO, and other cybersecurity professionals from corporate organisations, government departments, state-owned enterprises, and individuals who require formal training in the emerging domain of data privacy and cybersecurity.

It is also open to lawyers, public policy officials, and individuals interested in privacy, data protection, and cybersecurity.

Fees for the course are R48 000 per participant.

UCT - Fundamentals of Cybersecurity

The University of Cape Town, in partnership with GetSmarter, is offering an eight-week course in cybersecurity that aims to develop an understanding of cybersecurity risk management strategies as one works through the weekly modules of this online short course.

According to the university, assessment is continuous and based on online practical assignments.

To be issued with a certificate, you'll need to meet the requirements outlined in the course handbook. The handbook is made available as soon as students begin the course.

The course starts on 26 June 2023 and costs R14 900.

UJ - Short Learning Program in Cybersecurity

This year, the University of Johannesburg introduced a cybersecurity course with its first intake in January 2023.

According to the institution, the certificate is directed toward people working full-time who want to get a formal qualification in Information and Cybersecurity.

The certificate is NQF Level 5, and successful students will get an official certificate from the University of Johannesburg.

The course consists of five modules. Each of the modules has a three-day online interactive session. Each module will be formally examined, and all five modules must be passed to complete the course.



