1h ago

Share

Russia opens facility in SA's North West to help protect the ISS from space junk

accreditation
William Brederode
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An image of a tool being used at the Russian Optical and Electronic Complex for Detection and Measurement of the Movement Parameters of Space Debris.
An image of a tool being used at the Russian Optical and Electronic Complex for Detection and Measurement of the Movement Parameters of Space Debris.
Embassy of Russia in South Africa
  • Russia has opened a facility in the North West that will be used to detect space junk.
  • This will help alert spacecraft such as the International Space Station to threats from space debris.
  • There have been a variety of developments with South African space initiatives in recent weeks.
  • For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage.

Russia has constructed a facility in South Africa that will be used to detect and monitor space junk in a more timely and efficient manner.

This is according to Irina Khvorostianaya, the spokesperson of Roscosmos, the Russian state space corporation, who responded to questions from News24 about the opening of the "Russian Optical and Electronic Complex for Detection and Measurement of the Movement Parameters of Space Debris".

READ | NASA delegation in SA to 'rekindle' its relationship with the country

The space debris detection facility was opened at the South African National Space Agency’s (Sansa) Hartbeeshoek facility in the North West.

The Russian embassy in South Africa announced the opening of the facility in a Telegram thread on 23 July. The director-general of Roscosmos, Yury Borisov, and Sansa CEO Humbulani Mudau attended the opening. 

Both men attended a meeting in Hermanus on 24 July and 25 July, between the heads of BRICS space agencies.

The facility will be used to monitor threats to spacecraft, including the ISS and satellites, with a view to protecting space infrastructure.

There is an increased need for debris detection capabilities, owing to the rapid increase in the number of spacecraft in orbit. This has resulted in more space debris, said Khvorostianaya.

Image of Yury Borisov and Humbulani Mudau cutting
Yury Borisov, the director general of Roscosmos, the Russian state space corporation, cutting a ribbon with Humbulani Mudau, the CEO of the South African National Space Agency, at the launch of a facility in South Africa that will monitor space debris.
Image of Yury Borisov
Yury Borisov, the director general of Roscosmos, the Russian state space corporation.
Image of Yury Borisov speaking at a launch event.
Yury Borisov, the director general of Roscosmos, the Russian state space corporation, speaking at the launch event of a South African facility that will be used to detect space debris.

"In 2022, Russian near-Earth space monitoring systems revealed more than 600 violations of the 4km security zone of the International Space Station (ISS), as well as more than 16 000 cases of dangerous passage of space debris objects near escorted satellites," said Khvorostianaya.

In March this year, the ISS was forced to make two debris avoidance manoeuvres within a month, reported Space.com.

The facility will help detect potentially dangerous situations for spacecraft, said Khvorostianaya.

"The complex will automatically detect dangerous approaches of operating spacecraft with space debris objects and accompany these objects, including those that descend from orbit and burn up when entering the Earth's atmosphere," she said.

Russia's space debris detection system allows for the detection of objects from 120km to 40 000km above Earth. 

"The expansion of the network of near-Earth space monitoring stations makes it possible to significantly increase the space surveillance area and increase the safety and sustainability of space activities," said Khvorostianaya.

South Africa's space developments

There has been a flurry of space-related developments in South Africa in recent weeks.

Vaneshree Maharaj, the communications manager at Sansa confirmed that Russia invited the BRICS delegates to contribute towards building a component of the new space station that it plans to build.

READ MORE | Russia asks BRICS delegates for help in building a new space station

Sansa also clarified its plans to send South African astronauts on a space exploration mission, following a post made by the Russian embassy to South Africa claiming that South Africa is planning to send two astronauts to the ISS within two years.

Sansa denied that the plans were so concrete. Mudau stated that South Africa was still "years away" from realising its ambition to send local astronauts on a mission to space.

Khvorostianaya said that Russia was proposing to do it by using the Russian "Soyuz" spacecraft.

"Currently the parties have not signed any documents on this issue," she added.

READ | Sansa reacts to claim that SA plans to send 2 astronauts to the ISS

A delegation from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) was also in South Africa between 22 July and 28 July.

NASA is building a communications facility near Matjiesfontein that will be used to ensure constant communication during NASA's missions into space, including for the Artemis project, which will send humans back to the moon for the first time since 1972.

Gregory Mann, an international programme specialist at NASA who was part of the delegation, said the space administration wanted to "rekindle" its relationship with South Africa.

"We've had a 60-plus-year partnership with South Africa, who were supporting the Apollo programme back in the day with an antenna here. We are looking to rekindle that with this new antenna," said Mann.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nasaroscosmossansayury borisovgreg mannirina khvorostianayanorth westrussiaspacetechnology
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you have faith in the pledge signed by 115 CEOs to help support SA's economic recovery?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we needs all hands-on deck
21% - 100 votes
No, their efforts are wasted on our govt
79% - 371 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.47
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.46
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.20
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.08
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Platinum
920.16
-1.2%
Palladium
1,239.77
+0.6%
Gold
1,934.40
-0.0%
Silver
23.62
-0.4%
Brent Crude
83.20
-2.1%
Top 40
71,164
0.0%
All Share
76,477
0.0%
Resource 10
60,625
0.0%
Industrial 25
106,658
0.0%
Financial 15
16,889
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23212.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo