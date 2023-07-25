Sansa reacts to claim that SA plans to send 2 astronauts to the ISS

The South African National Space Agency has responded to a claim that South Africa is planning to send two astronauts to the International Space Station within two years.

Sansa says it has ambitions to send South African astronauts on global space exploration missions.

But its CEO says the realisation of its ambition is still "years away" and that Sansa wants to formalise space exploration plans with partners in the "near future".

South Africa is still "years away" from realising its ambition to send local astronauts on a mission to space, according to the SA National Space Agency (Sansa).

It was responding to a Russian Embassy to South Africa announcement on a Telegram thread linked to the Russian embassy's official Twitter page on Sunday that South Africa was planning to send two women to the International Space Station (ISS) within two years.

Attributing the statement to Sansa CEO Humbulani Mudau, it said: "South Africa plans to dispatch two female astronauts to the International Space Station, and hopes to fulfil this plan in the next two years."

No other information related to the mission was provided in the Telegram post.

The embassy was sharing information at the time about the launch of a facility in South Africa that will be used to detect Space debris.



Embassy of Russia in South Africa Embassy of Russia in South Africa

Mudau was seen cutting a ribbon at the launch of the Russian Optical and Electronic Complex for Detection and Measurement of the Movement Parameters of Space Debris, and made a statement about South Africa's ambitions in space. Yury Borisov, the director general of Roscosmos, the Russian state space corporation, participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.



Embassy of Russia in South Africa

News24 asked the Russian embassy for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.



News24 also asked Sansa for clarity.

It acknowledged that it had aspirations to send a South African astronaut or multiple South African astronauts, contributing to global space exploration, but was not drawn on specific details, timelines or sending astronauts to the ISS specifically.

The Sansa statement contained comment from Mudau.

"We are still years away from the realisation of this incredible opportunity; however, SANSA remains committed to formalising such plans with our space partners in the near future," he said.

He added that more announcements on missions to space by South African astronauts would be made in the future.

"We will be sure to make the announcement a priority to inspire and excite the future generations of Afronauts to take their place in global space," Mudau said.

A mission to the moon



Sansa said it had already been contributing to human space travel through its partnership with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), to build communications infrastructure to assist with the Artemis project.

Sansa said that construction had commenced on a lunar exploration ground site (LEGS), in Matjiesfontein, expected to be completed in 2025.

Tiaan Strydom, the business development manager at Sansa, previously told News24 that the main focus of the LEGS would be the Artemis 3 project, which aims to be the first crewed mission to land on the moon since Apollo 17 in December 1972.

The Artemis mission was initially intended to launch in 2025, but Space.com reported that it would likely be delayed.

The Matjiesfontein facility will be one of only three communications LEGS antennas around the globe, and will enable near-constant communication between the astronauts on the Artemis spacecraft and those who will be working on the lunar surface.

Sansa said it would also explore collaborative space projects in Space with BRICS partners in meetings that are happening in Hermanus this week.



