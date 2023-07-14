1h ago

Shoprite is looking for IT professionals and bursary applicants - here's who qualifies

Phumi Ramalepe
Greytown-born Percival Phakathi (28) joined the team in 2020 after graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Mathematics from the University of Pretoria (Supplied)
  • The Shoprite Group invites students studying accounting, business management, criminology and especially IT to apply for its bursary before 30 September 2023.
  • The retailer is also looking to hire IT professionals in its technology division.
  • Job opportunities include systems engineering, cybersecurity specialisation, business analysis, enterprise architecture, application specialisation, among others.
Applications are now open for the Shoprite Group's bursary programme, the retailer has said. The programme covers tuition fees, on-campus accommodation, and a grocery allowance, and according to Shoprite, employment is guaranteed upon graduation.

It has invited students from diverse disciplines - especially those in information technology (IT) - to apply. 

"Applications for the Shoprite Group’s bursary programme are now open. We invite youth that are studying in the fields of accounting, business management, criminology, and especially those pursuing careers in information technology to apply online," said head of group talent and learning solutions Leigh Adams.

In addition to the bursary offering, the retail giant has also called on experienced tech professionals to join its rapidly expanding technology division.

One of Shoprite Group's tech experts Percival Phakathi (Supplied)

Greytown-born Percival Phakathi (28) is one such employee who participated in the initiative, joining the team in 2020 after graduating with a bachelor of science degree in applied mathematics from the University of Pretoria.

Phakathi helped develop a geo-spatial solution for the retailer’s on-demand grocery delivery app, Checkers Sixty60, optimising delivery zones and ensuring deliveries in under 60 minutes. 

He describes the working environment as "dynamic" and "inclusive". 

"With a culture of collaboration and mentorship, Shoprite Technology is the perfect place for young professionals to learn, create and innovate while building a solid career in a highly competitive industry.

"We place significant focus on skills development, tech certification, and opportunities to leverage new tech, ranging from OpenAI to computer vision, as we reimagine the future of retail," says the group’s head of digital technologies Debbie Cunningham.

Job opportunities available for seasoned tech professionals at the group include systems engineering, cybersecurity specialists, business analysts, enterprise architects, and application specialists, among others.

To apply for job opportunities, candidates can visit Shoprite’s career portal and its LinkedIn page for available positions.

For the bursary, students will need to visit the retailer’s careers page and apply before 30 September 2023.

