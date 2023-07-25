Smart Shopper points to the tune of R250m are waiting to be redeemed

Pick n Pay Smart Shopper points to the tune of a whopping R250 million have not been claimed.

Roughly 11 million Pick n Pay Smart Shopper card holders have not yet claimed their share of cash-back rewards to the tune of R250 million - and they probably don't even know it, according to the supermarket chain.

According to the retailer, the 11 million people haven't bothered to register their Smart Shopper cards so they can't use their rewards.

Smart Shopper points are earned every time customers swipe their cards at the checkout counter.

However, in order to redeem the points, they must register their details. This gives them the freedom to spend the money on anything they want from the retailer's stores.

"Some opt to spend them on essential items, like bread or milk, during these financially challenging times, while others indulge in treats, like chocolates, chips, or snacks. Customers have also used their rewards to purchase cleaning and energy-saving products, which shows that the cash-back options cater to various budgets," said Andrew Mills, Pick n Pay's chief marketing officer.

Mills urged shoppers to ensure their cards were registered.



"We understand that customers are under pressure, so we are urging Smart Shoppers to register their cards and use their points on their next shop.

"We are also even doubling points on selected products to boost the cash back customers can currently earn," he said.

Recent data revealed that South Africans were serious about saving some cash, with 73% of the population using loyalty programmes.

Many South Africans have up to eight rewards cards from different retailers.



