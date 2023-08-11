3h ago

Some push-back experienced for Bolt’s new ride option in little Bajaj Qute

accreditation
William Brederode
0:00
There has been some push-back to the decision by Bolt to introduce rides in the Bajaj Qute.
There has been some push-back to the decision by Bolt to introduce rides in the Bajaj Qute.
  • There has been some pushback to the decision by Bolt to introduce a ride option that allows for travel in the Bajaj Qute.
  • SA E-hailing Association spokesperson Vhatuka Mbelengwa questioned the decision to introduce a new, cheaper, transport option on the Bolt platform. 
There has been some pushback to the decision by Bolt to introduce a ride option that allows for travel in the Bajaj Qute.

SA E-hailing Association spokesperson Vhatuka Mbelengwa questioned the decision to introduce a new, cheaper, transport option on the Bolt platform rather than offering support and opportunities to existing road transport services. 

He is concerned about potential threats of violence to these drivers owing to the disruption they may cause to transport workers in the areas where they currently operate.

Mbelengwa said the introduction of the Bajaj Qute ride option had the effect of "eradicating previous operators" on the platform, as customers were likely to select the cheaper ride option.

He added the amount of people travelling had declined in recent years owing to an increase in unemployment and the prevalence of work-from-home.

But, rather than offering support and opportunities to existing road transport investments such as taxis or e-haling drivers, the Bajaj Qute has been introduced as an alternative form of transport.

Bolt launched the Bolt Lite ride option, which exclusively enables trips in the Bajaj Qute, on 24 July 2023, in a few areas of Johannesburg to provide a cheaper ride option, especially for shorter trips.

The Bajaj Qute is legally classified as a compact quadricycle, so technically it is not a car.

It has a maximum speed of 70km/h and costs under R200 to fill its tank.

The front seat of the Bajaj Qute.
The front seat of the Bajaj Qute.
William Brederode
Image of the engine of the Bajaj Qute
The engine at the back of the Bajaj Qute.
William Brederode
The boot at the front of the Bajaj Qute.
The boot at the front of the Bajaj Qute.
William Brederode

Norman Moremi, who recently started driving the Bajaj Qute on the platform, said the service had been immensely popular so far and added he was making good money on the short trips.

"The business is good on Bajaj - with the short trips we are making good money and the petrol is light," added Moremi.

He said customers seemed to enjoy the trips because they were interested in the quadricycle as it was still new.

The only issue he flagged was the pressure Bajaj Qute drivers have been receiving from taxi drivers.

"The problem that we have is that taxi drivers are threatening us on the street. They said we are taking their jobs," Moremi said. 

"We are working, but sometimes we are afraid because they are threatening us."

More opportunity, not less

Bolt's regional manager for southern and east Africa, Takura Malaba, said launching the Bajaj Qute ride option was an attempt to create more ride options for more drivers, rather than negatively impacting existing ones.  

He added the short trips the Bajaj Qute was intended to be used for were not typically taken by traditional ride-hailing cars.

Malaba said the Bajaj Qute was used for short trips that were less than 4km.

"Bolt is constantly looking for ways to increase driver earnings; one of these options includes launching new categories such as Bolt Lite.

"Existing drivers will still have access to earning opportunities in the other categories that exist on the Bolt platform."

He acknowledged the reduction in passenger demand and said Bolt was looking for ways to increase driver earnings, by incentivising more passenger demand.

"Bolt is compassionate towards drivers and the macroeconomic factors they face and will continue to assess fares and make adjustments where possible," said Malaba.

