Sounds of silence – Finland urges island visitors to put social media on hold

Phumi Ramalepe
Covered smartphones on the Island of Ulko-Tammio.
Annika Rouhonen
  • Finland has introduced a campaign urging tourists to go on a digital fast by voluntarily putting their phones away while visiting the island of Ulko-Tammio.
  • The move aims to help tourists genuinely enjoy nature without the disturbance of social media and smart devices.
  • According to an expert, a short digital fast can be useful, and improve well-being and help relieve symptoms of anxiety and depression.
Finland is urging tourists to go on a digital fast while visiting the country's island of Ulko-Tammioto help them enjoy nature without the disturbance of screen time and photography.

Holidaymakers visiting the island in the Eastern Gulf of Finland National Park are urged to keep their phones in their pockets while on site this summer. This will help them take a break from checking their social media and taking photos so they can genuinely enjoy nature.

"The island of Ulko-Tammio, which is located off the coast of Hamina, will be a phone-free area this summer. We want to urge holidaymakers to switch off their smart devices and to stop and genuinely enjoy the islands," said Mats Selin, an expert in island tourism at Visit Kotka-Hamina.

The holiday destination boasts rugged islands, lush swimming spots and coastal villages, all characterised by nature, peace, and the Baltic Sea.

Owners of the campaign hope that tourists will consider taking a break from social media and their smart phones, even outside of the island.

"We encourage visitors to put their phones away voluntarily and to focus their senses on nature rather than on their phones. This is a great initiative that could be implemented in other nature and recreational destinations, too," said Joel Heino, manager for outdoor recreation and visitor management at Parks & Wildlife Finland.

Here's how the initiative works:

  • Tourists visiting Ulko-Tammio will be urged to put their phones away and take in the island and its nature with all their senses.
  • Participation in digital fasting is voluntary, and a functioning mobile network does cover the island.
Covered phones on the island of Ulko-Tammio
Annika Rouhonen

Perks of digital fasting

With technology featuring in our everyday lives, it's easy to downplay just how difficult it is to put our smart devices away for a few hours, let alone a few minutes.

Often, sharing content on Instagram and similar social media platforms feels more of a priority than simply enjoying the moment.

"People are not meant to be glued to screens all the time. Even a short digital fast can be useful and improve our well-being and help relieve symptoms of anxiety and depression," said psychologist and programme manager of the limitless gaming and limitless social media programmes at the Sosped Foundation, Terhi Mustonen.

What the island offers

With the island considered one of the crown jewels of the Eastern Gulf of Finland, it makes up one of the 41 national parks in Finland.

It offers rare birds and plants for tourists to see and also has marked hiking trails and a birdwatching tower for views over the national park.

Visitors can stay overnight on the island in tents or in the cabin maintained by Parks & Wildlife Finland.

According to park managers, islands in the Eastern Gulf of Finland are typically accessed using private boats or by catching a commuter ferry, cruise ferry, water taxi, or water bus. Various other islands available for exploration can be found on the coast.

"Switching off your phone, exploring nature and meeting people face-to-face are bound to boost your mood and well-being," said Sari Castrén, psychologist and research manager at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare. "We spend countless hours scrolling our social media feeds, so taking a short break from them means you have more time for new experiences. I'd like to see more initiatives like this that promote digital fasting."

