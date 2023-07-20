32m ago

South Africans spend more time on their screens than any other nation - report

Phumi Ramalepe
South Africans are spending more time on their computers and mobile devices than any other nation.
Getty Images
  • A report by Electronics Hub revealed that South Africans spend more time on their screens than any other nation in the world.
  • The report looked at how much time residents in 45 countries around the world spend in front of different devices. 
  • The nation that spends the least amount of time on screens was found to be Japan.  
  • For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage.

With people worldwide spending over six hours of their day on mobile devices, South Africans were found to spend most of their awake time glued to their screens - more than any other nation in the world.

This is according to a report by Electronics Hub, which studied how much time residents in 45 countries around the world spend in front of different devices. This includes the overall average, mobile phones, computers, gaming consoles and social media.

On average, the report said that South Africans spend 58.2% of their day in front of screens, including computers and mobile devices, than any other nation.

"Our analysis shows that users in South Africa have the most screen time, with 22.5% of their days dedicated to scrolling social media," said the report.

More than half of the South African population is active online due to the growing internet usage in the country.


In terms of the breakdown of time spent on screens, the report found that South Africans spend:

  • A total of nine hours 38 minutes daily on their screens on average;
  • Five hours 13 minutes on their phones;
  • Four hours 25 minutes on computer screens;
  • Three hours 44 minutes on social media; and
  • One hour three minutes on gaming.

The opposite is true for Japanese residents. The report found that 4.9% of people from Japan spend about a fraction of their day glued to social media platforms.

"Japan's comparatively low social media penetration rate (65%) can be attributed to its aging population.

"Western social media networks, like Facebook and Twitter, have struggled to gain influence in the country as their posting culture conflicts with Japanese discretion — thus, peer-to-peer platform LINE maintains its stronghold as the country's most popular social media app," said the report.

How much screen time is too much?

According to Reid Health, experts recommend that adults limit screen time outside of work to less than two hours per day.

"Any time beyond that which you would typically spend on screens should instead be spent participating in physical activity," said the organisation. "This might not be feasible immediately, but there's still a lot people can do to try to reduce this."

For kids, aged between two to four, screen time should be limited to not more than one hour per day, according to the World Health Organisation. It also recommends that babies younger than two should have no screen time.

Research data revealed that children and adolescents have exceeded the recommended limit. The matter was made far worse by the Covid-19 pandemic.


