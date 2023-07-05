1h ago

Thinking inside the box: Demand for container houses in SA at an all-time high

Phumi Ramalepe
Exterior of the two bedroom unit (Supplied)
Exterior of the two bedroom unit (Supplied)
  • The demand for container homes is rising in South Africa as they are more affordable, faster to build, and more stylish.
  • Local construction company ContainsTech specialises in transforming shipping containers into houses, classrooms, salons and coffee shops.
  • According to one of the founders, container homes and home offices became even more popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, and demand is expected to rise in the coming years.
With the economy putting many under financial pressure, shipping container homes are fast becoming a popular alternative and affordable form of housing.

They’re not just used to make container homes. The demand for shipping containers has also increased for those who want them turned into home offices, salons, coffee shops, classrooms, mobile clinics, student accommodation, hotels, and more – and they’re much faster to build compared to a conventional brick-and-mortar structure.

This is according to the director and co-founder of ContainaTech, Ruan Bouwer and co-founder Jacques Olivier.

ContainaTech founders and directors Jacques Olivie
ContainaTech founders and directors Jacques Olivier (left) and Ruan Bouwers (right) (Supplied)

"In the next five years, [demand] is going to be massive. When we started five years ago, there were a lot of inquiries, but only a few clients went with it," Bouwer told News24.

"As Covid became a massive problem, the number of offices that we pushed out and the inquiries that we got were around five hundred per week just on office units."

Exterior of the two bedroom unit (Supplied)
Exterior of the two bedroom unit (Supplied)
Backyard view of the luxury two bedroom unit (Supp
Backyard view of the luxury two bedroom unit (Supplied)
Outside living area with jacuzzi (Supplied)
Outside living area with jacuzzi (Supplied)
Living area of the two bedroom unit (Supplied)
Living area of the two bedroom unit (Supplied)
Living area of the two bedroom unit (Supplied)
Living area of the two bedroom unit (Supplied)
One of the bedrooms in the luxury unit (Supplied)
One of the bedrooms in the luxury unit (Supplied)
Patio offers a spectacular view (Supplied)
Patio offers a spectacular view (Supplied)
Shower in the two bedroom unit (Supplied)
Shower in the two bedroom unit (Supplied)

Bouwer also mentioned that there had been much debate about these structures since the demand for container homes started increasing just a few years ago. Government bodies eventually hopped on board, but builders must get council approval before building one.  

"Five years ago, the municipalities and councils weren’t very prone to container units or container homes because they are very old school. They didn’t want to go the route of exploring that option of having container homes built in residential areas," he said.

"Because the demand is so big, [certain municipalities] went and created specifications for that we need to adhere to when you want to build a container home."

Bachelor unit (Supplied)
Bachelor unit (Supplied)
Kitchenette in the bachelor unit (Supplied)
Kitchenette in the bachelor unit (Supplied)
Bachelor unit (Supplied.)
Bed placement in the bachelor unit (Supplied)
A shower that comes standard in the bachelor unit
A shower that comes standard in the bachelor unit (Supplied)
Bathroom in the bachelor unit (Supplied)
Bathroom in the bachelor unit (Supplied)

L shaped one bedroom unit (Supplied).
L-shaped one bedroom unit (Supplied).
Kitchenette and patio of the l shaped one bedroom
Kitchenette and patio of the l shaped one bedroom unit (Supplied)
Lounge area of L shaped one bedroom unit (Supplied
Lounge area of L-shaped one bedroom unit (Supplied).
Interior of L shaped one bedroom unit (Supplied).
Interior of L-shaped one bedroom unit (Supplied).
Bathroom (Supplied)
Bathroom (Supplied)

Getting approval

Containers were not initially designed for human habitation, which is why construction companies need to get approval from the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) and follow the Code of Practice provided by the South African Bureau of Standards.

"When we design a unit for our clients, they come with a plot and we design it accordingly. Based on the specifications, municipalities get it approved by council. The NHBRC is still very sticky about it but we classify it as a rational design… signed off by an engineer and submitted to the NHBRC," said Bouwer.  

School made from shipping containers (Supplied)
School made from shipping containers (Supplied)
Interior of the classroom (Supplied)
Interior of the classroom (Supplied)

Pricing

A basic one-bedroom unit of 15 square metres starts at R212 500. This offers an open plan bedroom, kitchenette fitted with built-in cupboards, a bathroom with a pedestal sink, laminated flooring throughout the unit, 12-litre gas geyser, and more.

A one-bedroom, 30 square metre unit, excluding optional extras, will set you back R328 800, while 60 square metre, two-bedroom unit with two bathrooms starts from R678 000.

Coffee shop made in a shipping container (Supplied
Coffee shop made in a shipping container (Supplied)
Outeniqua Coffee shop (Supplied)
Outeniqua Coffee shop (Supplied)
Fleet Coffee Company (Supplied)
Fleet Coffee Company (Supplied)

For the more extravagant clients looking for something big and luxurious, the company offers a 90-square-metre unit with three bedrooms and two bathrooms for R983 000.  

Depending on what the client wants or what their budget is, Bouwer and Olivier's’ company can cater for that.

"We come up with solutions to fit their budget. That’s what sets us apart from the rest of the guys," Bouwer said.

He believes that the demand for container homes will gain more momentum.  

"The reason we say that is because we’ve managed to persuade the banks and get them on our side so we can take out bonds for container homes, which we were struggling to get done in the past five years."


