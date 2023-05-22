Unknown individual renames Eskom HQ as 'MegaGravy Train Park' on Google Maps

The name of Eskom's Sunninghill head office has been changed to MegaGravy Train Park by an unknown individual.

The name change appears on Google Maps, resulting in the headquarters' rating dropping to 1.5 stars on the site.

'Gravy Train' is term that refers to a situation in which people make a large sum of money for little effort.

Eskom's famous headquarters, Megawatt Park in Sunninghill, Johannesburg, has been renamed Eskom MegaGravy Train Park on Google Maps.

The renaming of the headquarters by an unknown individual pokes fun at the embattled power utility.

It is an indication of South Africans' frustrations due to the reported corruption taking place at the state-owned enterprise.

Why Gravy Train, you may ask?

On Google Maps, a search for Eskom's head office leads to what now appears as MegaGravy Train Park on the actual map, and not the usual Megawatt Park, which is in the same location.

Another area on the premises is named The Gravy Shop.

According to Google, anyone who's signed into their Google account can suggest changes to the name of a location on Google maps. This is reviewed and approved by Google.



"If you're familiar with a place, you can provide feedback that helps Google Maps decide whether to change a place's information."

This includes the establishment's name, operating hours, location and more.

On Sunday, the "MegaGravy Train Park" had a 2.0-star rating on Google. It has now tanked to 1.5 stars, with one South African commenting: "If I could give 0 stars, I would!"

Twitter reaction

Twitter users found the name change both funny and accurate.

One user wrote: "Wow, so appropriate", with the rolling eyes and thumbs-up emojis.

