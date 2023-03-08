WATCH | 'Flying bike' released in Japan

A flying bike has officially been released in Japan – with a pricetag of more than R1.3 million.
The XTURISMO "luxury air cruiser" was developed by aircraft company AERWINS.
The XTURISMO "luxury air cruiser".
Supplied AERWINS
According to their website, the XTURISMO is powered by a combination of internal combustion and battery.
The bike weighs 300 kg and is 3.7 m long. The cruising range is about 40 km, and it can reach maximum speeds of 80 to 100 km.
