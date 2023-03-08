WATCH | 'Flying bike' released in Japan





A flying bike has officially been released in Japan – with a pricetag of more than R1.3 million.



The XTURISMO "luxury air cruiser" was developed by aircraft company AERWINS.

Supplied AERWINS

According to their website, the XTURISMO is powered by a combination of internal combustion and battery.



The bike weighs 300 kg and is 3.7 m long. The cruising range is about 40 km, and it can reach maximum speeds of 80 to 100 km.