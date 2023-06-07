53m ago

Share

'We wanted to give our users a moment of joy': EskomSePush on new 'Snake' game

accreditation
William Brederode
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
You can now play the snake game on the EskomSePush app.
You can now play the snake game on the EskomSePush app.
EskomSePush
  • EskomSePush released a nifty new user interface feature.
  • Some eagle-eyed EskomSePush users spotted the new 'Snake' game feature.
  • EskomSePush has become the go-to load shedding notification app.
  • For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage.

EskomSePush (ESP) recently released a nifty user interface update, which provides users with a timeline until load shedding will hit and a hidden game.

"When we were updating the new load shedding timeline graphic, we couldn't help but notice it looked a lot like a little snake," said Cathryn Reece, product specialist at ESP.

The easter egg allows users to play the 'Snake' game, which was made popular when it became available on Nokia phones.

It was launched for the first time on a Nokia in 1997, but was actually developed many years before that, initially for an arcade game.

A popular TikTok video released about a week ago shows off the discovery.

In its most standard form, the game features a digital snake that streaks along a grid in pursuit of fruit that makes the snake grow longer when eaten. The snake must turn to avoid turning in on itself and the walls of the grid, while continuing to eat fruit for as long as possible. 

ESP stuck to the basic formula of the game - but, instead of fruit, the snake eats batteries and green power-ups and gets progressively faster as the "stages" increase later in the game.

To access the easter egg, users need to click on a load shedding area that appears under the "My Areas" heading on the front page of the app - and then click on one of the timelines that appear under the day's date.

Phone showing the EskomSePush home screen.
Users who want to access the snake game first need to click on an area under the 'My Areas' heading.
Phone with Eskom new timeline feature displayed.
Then click on the new timeline feature.
Phone with EskomSePush snake game.
And then the snake game will open.

Started in 2014, ESP has become South Africa's go-to load shedding notification app.

It is within the top 15 apps on the Google play store and the IOS App Store.

It was co-created by Dan Southwood-Wells and Herman Maritz in 2014 - and was an instant hit. 

READ MORE | EskomSePush has exploded as SA's go-to load shedding app

A LinkedIn post from Reece shows that ESP has been getting comfortably more than 2.5 million average daily users since the start of 2023.

Graph showing the number of daily active users of
Graph showing the number of daily active users of EskomSePush per month.

Reece playfully said the snake game had been rigorously tested.

"Herman would like me to add he's kicking my and Dan's butt with high scores as well. Suffice it to say, 'Snake' went through rigorous testing at HQ," said Reece in an email to News24.

Reece said ESP had "long wanted to put something fun and lighthearted into the app".

"Load shedding is such a heavy thing that really pushes South Africans to the limit. We just wanted to give our users a moment of joy when they use us and not just always give out bad news all the time."

READ MORE | Howard Feldman | Eskom se Push has saved marriages

When asked if there were any other easter eggs on ESP, Reece said they wouldn't be easter eggs anymore, if she revealed anything.

She said there were more new features in the pipeline at ESP, but things were changing rapidly with load shedding - and the app developers intended to stay agile.

"Things change so rapidly in the load shedding landscape (who could have predicted Stage 0 four days in a row?)

"Who can say what we'll decide to release next.

"Load shedding is rollercoaster and we're just along for the ride, most days!"


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cathryn reecesouth africaeskomsepushphonesnake game
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Many companies are asking employees to return to office full time after years of remote/hybrid settings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I can't wait to be back!
18% - 716 votes
No thanks, remote work is the future
24% - 954 votes
Hybrid is the best option to keep everyone happy
59% - 2375 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

06 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.27
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.94
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.60
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.87
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.6%
Platinum
1,035.06
+0.9%
Palladium
1,420.66
+1.0%
Gold
1,963.46
+0.0%
Silver
23.56
-0.1%
Brent Crude
76.29
-0.6%
Top 40
71,632
0.0%
All Share
76,840
0.0%
Resource 10
69,525
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,876
0.0%
Financial 15
15,144
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo