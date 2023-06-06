1h ago

Share

Why does it seem that SA is lagging behind in global dialogue on AI governance?

accreditation
Emile Ormond
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
While South Africa wrestles with its challenges, the global community has recognised the urgent need to address AI risks.
While South Africa wrestles with its challenges, the global community has recognised the urgent need to address AI risks.
Unsplash
  • In contrast to the global discourse on artificial intelligence (AI), South Africa's response has been relatively subdued.
  • While AI may feel distant from our immediate problems, the technology is here, whether we are ready or not.
  • South Africa can either join others in debating and shaping the trajectory of AI, or be shaped by it, writes Emile Ormond.
  • For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage

Amidst daily warnings of an impending artificial intelligence (AI) apocalypse in large parts of the world, South Africans find themselves grappling with more mundane concerns.

Geopolitical tensions, economic malaise, and inequality dominate our thoughts, leaving little room for contemplating the potential risks and opportunities of AI.

However, dismissing the impact of AI as a whimsical concern would be a grave mistake — a missed opportunity to engage in a vital debate and shape this epoch-defining technology.

While South Africa wrestles with its challenges, the global community has recognised the urgent need to address AI risks.

Governments, tech leaders, and experts are engaging in discussions on AI governance, acknowledging its potential maleficent use, biased outcomes, and socio-economic disruption.

The recent calls for AI regulation by the G7, congressional hearings in the US, and the EU's advanced adoption of AI-focused laws highlight the growing awareness of the need to navigate this evolving landscape.

Even developing countries such as Brazil and China are introducing regulatory frameworks.

Optimism overshadows risk

In contrast to the global discourse on AI, South Africa's response has been relatively subdued.

The crucial discussions on AI's societal role and governance have been largely absent from our national dialogue. This is not to say that South Africans are not fascinated by AI.

On the contrary, the exponential growth in Google searches related to AI over the past year indicates a burgeoning interest.

However, the question is whether we are approaching AI with the necessary scepticism, humility, and contemplation over its profound potential impact. Recent data suggests that we may be falling short in this regard.

A multi-country survey reveals that 57% of South Africans express "trust" in AI systems, surpassing the global average by a significant margin.

Similarly, 58% believe that the benefits of AI outweigh the risks, a figure higher than the median response across surveyed nations.

READ MORE | AI: Opportunity or extinction threat? SA experts weigh in

Furthermore, another survey found an astonishing 78% claim to possess a "good understanding" of AI, ranking South Africa as the most knowledgeable nation among the 28 participating countries, including tech savvy states like South Korea.

These statistics paint a picture of optimism, relatively speaking, within South Africa regarding AI's potential, yet also highlight a possible blind spot concerning the risks involved.

A striking comparison can be made when contrasting South Africa's responses to Europe and the United States, where 91% of respondents in a survey agreed that AI "requires careful management".

Locally, much of the anxiety surrounding AI revolves around the spectre of job losses.

In a recent survey, a striking 62% of South Africans expressed concern that AI would lead to unemployment, the highest percentage among the 13 countries polled.

This focus on jobs is understandable, given the country's high rate of unemployment, but it also overshadows broader and more far-reaching AI risks.

Nevertheless, there is promise in the fact that South Africans recognise the transformative potential of AI, with 72% believing that it will "profoundly change" their daily lives.

This recognition prompts an important question: How will AI impact South Africa?  

When reflecting on this, South Africans should be mindful of two factors: firstly, all technology has unforeseen consequences and, secondly, AI is not a public good – it is made by corporations for profit.

Examining social media provides a useful point of reflection to explore these factors.

Unpredictability of technology

The path of technological progress is a winding and unpredictable journey.

As historian Jared Diamond astutely noted: "Technology finds most of its uses after it has been invented rather than being invented to solve a foreseen need."

This observation highlights the inherent challenge of envisioning the profound and unforeseen uses and impact of emerging technologies from our current vantage point.

A prime example lies in the realm of social media. When Mark Zuckerberg started Facebook, his vision was to "give people the power to share and make the world more open and connected".

Little did he anticipate the intricate web of consequences that would ensue from his invention, including political manipulation, mental health problems, the rampant spread of misinformation, and even real-world violence.

Social media also illustrates how quickly software-based technology can spread and entrench itself in our daily lives. Merely two decades ago, the vast majority of social media platforms we now take for granted did not exist.

Yet, today, these platforms boast an astonishing 4.8 billion users, exerting influence over every facet of our lives, both online and offline.

However, the speed at which AI is expanding its reach eclipses even the remarkable growth of social media. A prime example is ChatGPT, which garnered a staggering 100 million active users within only two months.

In contrast, it took popular platforms like TikTok and Instagram nine and 30 months, respectively, to achieve the same result.

What does a world look like where nearly 5 billion people, both benign and malicious, have easy access to a range of AI applications?

We simply have no idea, although some of the forecasts are alarming.

For Profit, Not Prosperity

Social media platforms have emerged under the control of profit-driven companies that compete against each other for our attention.

These applications were not conceived or operate with societal interests at the forefront, but rather with the ultimate aim of maximising revenue.

The profit motive behind social media, coupled with a competitive system and lack of regulation, have yielded a range of destabilising effects on individuals, institutions, systems, and societies. Furthermore, these companies are accountable to shareholders rather than the public, raising concerns about their alignment with the greater societal good.

It is important to clarify that this does not imply moral repugnance on the part of social media firms or denounce profit generation as inherently wrong.

However, in the absence of robust regulation, an inherent incentive problem arises, potentially leading to harmful behaviour.

Similarly, the field of AI faces a regulatory void and is primarily driven by corporate entities.

Until 2014, academia predominantly released machine learning systems, but industry has since taken the lead.

In 2022 alone, 32 "significant" machine learning systems – the backbone of most AI models – were produced by industry, in contrast to a mere three by academia.

This trend is poised to continue, as the development of cutting-edge AI systems requires substantial quantities of data, computing power, and financial resources – areas where industry actors possess distinct advantages over non-profits and academia.

Right here, right now

While we cannot foresee AI's exact impact, we do know that fast-moving technology comes with widespread consequences which, overlaid with unregulated profit-seeking by competing firms, can result in suboptimal societal outcomes.

However, we must resist the notion that this result is predetermined – technology does not dictate destiny.

South Africans are right to be optimistic about AI and fully embrace its positive potential. Yet, in doing so, we must also assume responsibility for shaping our own future and critically assess the country-specific risks and consider mitigation measures.

AI may feel distant from our immediate problems, but the technology is here, whether we are ready or not. South Africa can either join others in debating and shaping the trajectory of AI or be shaped by it.

  • Emile Ormond has a PhD in AI ethics risk governance and has nearly two decades of experience in policy analysis and risk management. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
emile ormondsouth africaartificial intelligence
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Many companies are asking employees to return to office full time after years of remote/hybrid settings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I can't wait to be back!
19% - 412 votes
No thanks, remote work is the future
23% - 489 votes
Hybrid is the best option to keep everyone happy
58% - 1270 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

30 May

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.22
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.94
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.61
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.81
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Platinum
1,034.45
+2.9%
Palladium
1,422.48
-1.0%
Gold
1,961.09
-0.0%
Silver
23.65
+0.3%
Brent Crude
76.71
+0.8%
Top 40
71,422
0.0%
All Share
76,603
0.0%
Resource 10
69,348
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,842
0.0%
Financial 15
14,979
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo