Billionaires and bureaucrats mobilise China for AI race with US

China’s tech sector has a new obsession: competing with US titans like Google and Microsoft Corp. in the breakneck global artificial intelligence race.

Billionaire entrepreneurs, mid-level engineers and veterans of foreign firms alike now harbor a remarkably consistent ambition: to outdo China's geopolitical rival in a technology that may determine the global power stakes.

Among them is internet mogul Wang Xiaochuan, who entered the field after OpenAI’s ChatGPT debuted to a social media firestorm in November.

He joins the ranks of Chinese scientists, programmers and financiers — including former employees of ByteDance, e-commerce platform JD.com and Google — expected to propel some $15 billion (R279 billion) of spending on AI technology this year.

For Wang, who founded the search engine Sogou that Tencent Holdings bought out in a $3.5 billion (R65 billion) deal less than two years ago, the opportunity came fast.

By April, the computer science graduate had already set up his own startup and secured $50 million (R931 million) in seed capital.

He reached out to former subordinates at Sogou, many of whom he convinced to come on board. By June, his firm had launched an open-source large language model and it’s already in use by researchers at China’s two most prominent universities.

Wang, who named his startup Baichuan or “A Hundred Rivers,” said:

We all heard the sound of the starter pistol in the race. Tech companies, big or small, are all on the same starting line.

“China is still three years behind the US, but we may not need three years to catch up.”



The top-flight Chinese talent and financing flowing into AI mirrors a wave of activity convulsing Silicon Valley, which has deep implications for Beijing’s escalating conflict with Washington.

Analysts and executives believe AI will shape the technology leaders of the future, much like the internet and smartphone created a corps of global titans.

Moreover, it could propel applications from supercomputing to military prowess — potentially tilting the geopolitical balance.

China is a vastly different landscape — one reined in by US tech sanctions, regulators’ data and censorship demands, and Western distrust that limits the international expansion of its national champions. All that will make it harder to play catch-up with the US.

AI investments in the US dwarf that of China, totaling $26.6 billion (R495 billion) in the year to mid-June versus China’s $4 billion (R74.5 billion), according to previously unreported data collated by consultancy Preqin.