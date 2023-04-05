24m ago

Share

Eyes on Apple to join quest for the metaverse

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Apple chief Tim Cook fueled the speculation this week in an interview.
Apple chief Tim Cook fueled the speculation this week in an interview.
  • All eyes are on whether Apple will commit to releasing long-rumoured VR or augmented reality goggles at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June.
  • Apple's approach to the metaverse would likely be different from that of Meta.
  • The highly anticipated glasses or goggles would play to Apple's strength while expanding its ecosystem.
  • For more, visit the tech and trends homepage.

Apple fans are watching to see whether the iPhone-maker puts a culture-changing spin on virtual reality, even as rivals slow their march toward the metaverse.

All eyes are on whether Apple will commit to releasing long-rumoured VR or augmented reality (AR) "goggles" at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, with programmers and software companies eager to get a jump start on providing content.

Apple chief Tim Cook fueled the speculation this week in a GQ interview, saying AR is "exciting" and that the company has a history of going its own way with innovations, even amid doubts and criticism.

"I'm not interested in putting together pieces of somebody else's stuff," he told GQ, saying that the release of the iPhone and Apple Watch both had their serious detractors.

Cook did not confirm plans for Apple eyewear, instead focusing more broadly on the promise of VR or augmented reality and defending the time it would take to release a product to market.

"Apple is going to try to put its spin on it, and then lead others to water," Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi said of products for augmented or virtual reality (AR/VR).

"We all know that once Apple gets into something, others follow."

Apple Music concerts? 

Apple's approach to the metaverse would likely be different from that of Meta, which has proclaimed it the future of the internet but slowed its substantial investments as part of overall belt tightening.

Cook's version of AR emphasises a world in which an Apple product could "overlay" the real one with virtual imagery to create something better.

Meta's experience with the metaverse has been humbling despite it being a leader in the emergent sector.

Gear from its Quest unit accounted for more than 80 percent of the "mixed reality" headset shipments at the end of last year, according to market-tracker Counterpoint.

But less than 18 months after changing its name to Meta to reflect a metaverse priority, the Facebook giant has fired tens of thousands of staff and promised to get back to basics.

Meta's false start follows the failure of Google Glass, the decade long effort by the search engine giant that was mothballed for good last month.

Milanesi said:

What Meta wants to do and what Apple wants to do are two different things.

Meta is out to create an immersive, digital form of Facebook which relies on advertising to make money, she noted.

Apple's business model is geared to selling people premium devices and then hawk games, apps, films and more to be consumed using the hardware, the analyst said.

For example, Apple could craft virtual or augmented reality versions of its streaming television or music services that give viewers prime virtual seats to films or concerts.

Highly anticipated glasses or goggles would play to its strength while expanding its ecosystem, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.

READ MORE | What is Lemon8 and what are its links with TikTok?

"Apple has a golden installed 2 billion (device) users while Microsoft and Meta are swimming in enemy waters looking to go after this market opportunity," Ives said of the metaverse ambitions.

"It's a hardware play which goes into Apple's sweet spot as further penetrating its customer base."

Beware of rumours 

Wedbush believes Apple will unveil "Glasses" AR/VR headsets at the developers conference in June, at a price in the vicinity of $2 500, though others say $3 000.

"This comes with critics but we believe it's the right strategic move for Apple." Ives told AFP.

Analysts Avi Greengart of Techsponential and Rob Enderle of Enderle Group advised caution chasing Apple rumours.

Enderle said:

After Facebook lost a large amount of money doing it, it seems an odd time to launch a consumer headset.

"I hope Apple sees the writing on the wall; but maybe they have a train on the tracks and it is hard to stop it."

If Apple does unveil some kind of glasses or goggles, their fate may rest on what problem they solve for consumers, Greengart reasoned.

"The Metas, Googles, and Microsofts all seem to be pulling back or retrenching," Greengart told AFP.

"It remains an open question of what the future of augmented and virtual reality will be."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
metaappletim cookmark zuckerbergmetaverse
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on Treasury’s move to exempt Eskom from disclosing irregular expenditure?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Whatever it takes to protect Eskom's credit rating
3% - 7 votes
It will only worsen Eskom’s weak financial controls
97% - 220 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.92
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
22.38
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.63
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.06
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Platinum
1,021.68
+3.4%
Palladium
1,462.85
-0.1%
Gold
2,024.84
+0.2%
Silver
25.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.94
+0.0%
Top 40
71,693
0.0%
All Share
77,459
0.0%
Resource 10
68,009
0.0%
Industrial 25
104,092
0.0%
Financial 15
15,810
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement

04 Apr

Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement
'Boeka innie Bo-Kaap': Hundreds gather to break fast together during mass iftar

04 Apr

'Boeka innie Bo-Kaap': Hundreds gather to break fast together during mass iftar
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

30 Mar

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo