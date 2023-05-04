17m ago

Here are SA's top 10 fastest-growing companies for 2023, according to new report

Compiled by Phumi Ramalepe
More than 30 South African companies have been ranked among 100 of Africa's fastest growing for 2023.
  • FT/Statista released its annual ranking of Africa’s 100 fastest-growing companies for 2023. 
  • According to the report, these companies have managed to grow when most of the world shut down due to the pandemic.
  • Over 30 South African companies across various sectors made it onto the list and we compiled a list of the top 10.   
  • For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage.

Now in its second year, the annual ranking by the Financial Times and Statista looks at companies in various sectors, including fintech, renewable energy, healthcare, commodities, and agriculture.

The companies were ranked by their compound annual growth rate in revenue between 2018 and 2021. 

South African companies that made the list operate in multiple sectors, including IT and software, mining, healthcare, and e-commerce.

According to the report, these companies managed to grow their businesses when a large part of the world shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are South Africa's top 10 fastest-growing companies on the list:  

Deimos Cloud #6

Deimos Cloud is a local technology focused company that provides cloud and software services, including custom software development, cloud-native architectures, large-scale cloud migrations, developer automation, security, and more.

The company operates in South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, and the UK.

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition, and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our amazing team," said Andrew Mori, the CEO of Deimos.

"At Deimos, we believe in constantly pushing boundaries and setting new standards in our industry. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to our clients."

Bluesky Digital Solutions #12

The award-winning tech company provides cloud computing services, custom application development, architecture, configuration, business analysis, training, and delivery management.

Bluesky Digital Solutions also helps other businesses in digital advisory, experience design, digital manages services, and data solutions.

Northam Platinum Holding #23

Northam Platinum Holdings ranked 23rd on the list.

The company is an independent, empowered, integrated PGM producer, focusing on platinum, palladium, and rhodium.

The primary consumers of these metals are the motor manufacturing industry, jewellery industry, and other industrial sectors.

Vertice Medtech Holdings #28

South African medical technology company Vertice Medtech provides medical solutions across several healthcare sectors to achieve the best possible healthcare delivery.

Established in 2018, the company aims to bridge the gap between healthcare and technology.

Impala Platinum Holdings #29

JSE-listed Impala Platinum Holdings, ranked 29th on the list, and produces platinum group metals.

The company has been in platinum mining for about 100 years and operates in South Africa, Zimbabwe and the Canadian Shields.

Routed Hosting #31

IT and software company Routed provides cloud services that include data centre extension, disaster recovery, application development, and more.

It mainly provides an integrated cloud platform addressing all Enterprise cloud, recovery, and modern application development requirements.

Ranked 31st on the list, Routed Hosting was born in Cape Town and has its head office in Johannesburg.

Sibanye Stillwater #33

Multinational mining and metals processing group Sibanye-Stillwater is one of the world's largest primary producers of platinum, palladium and rhodium and a highly recognised gold producer.

Among its various purposes, the mining and metals company also produces and refines iridium and ruthenium, nickel, chrome, copper, and cobalt.

Herholdt's Group #36

This energy and utilities company, ranked 36th, provides electrical, lighting, and renewable energy solutions.

It operates across South Africa, Lesotho, and bordering countries.

Luxity #37

Luxity, an e-commerce company based in Sandton, is one of South Africa's trusted buyers and resellers of pre-owned luxury items.

The company deals with luxury items such as accessories, bags, shoes, and more.

Linksfields Innovations #38

Ranked 38th on the list is South African IT and software company Linksfield Innovations. 

The company provides services in engineering, consulting, and cloud.


