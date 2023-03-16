How SA's digital subscription prices compare to the rest of the world

- Moving from a higher, once-off cost to lower but recurring fees has created massive profits for tech companies.
- Globalisation has ensured South Africa isn't excluded from the global subscription race.
- South Africa is getting a pretty good deal compared to the priciest countries.
- For more stories, go to the Tech and Trends homepage.
Tech companies have fallen hard for e-commerce subscription models.
What was once the domain of print newspapers and magazines has now become the norm for most software and entertainment products you can buy online. And, in some markets, it's spread to everyday items, like razors, educational toys, wine and even socks.
Although it's unclear why anyone would need a new pair of socks every month, it makes much more sense in the digital space.
Moving from a higher, once-off cost to lower but recurring (and often never-ending) fees has created massive profits for tech companies. The global subscription e-commerce market was estimated to be worth R1 trillion in 2021 - and, in 2022, was expected to reach over R2 trillion.
Globalisation has ensured South Africa isn't excluded from the global subscription race - particularly regarding digital services. And although Netflix pioneered the trend in the digital content space, dozens of companies have since followed their lead.
Many of these subscription products are now available in hundreds of countries worldwide - but, given global inequalities and unique market factors, prices are seldom universal.
Some countries pay a fraction of what others do - often for similar or identical services. And although content for entertainment services most often varies according to region, and advertising-supported options exist in cheaper markets, software products are typically unchanged.
This is a boon for users of products, like Strava, in South Africa and Brazil, where a local subscription is roughly half the price of the most expensive countries.
And if you're willing to jump through hoops and likely blur ethical lines or void those in the terms and conditions, it's also possible to sign up for cheaper subscriptions elsewhere, by using virtual private networks and local gift cards.
How South Africa's subscription rates compare
Countries in South Asia are generally the cheapest places to pick up subscription services.
Pakistan, India and Indonesia regularly feature at the bottom of the pricing scale for Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.
READ MORE | The cheapest and easiest way to keep your internet up during load shedding
South Africa sits comfortably in the mid-lower end of the costing spectrum for most digital subscription services.
One of the most significant local savings is for the exercise app, Strava.
Research after that app's most recent scandal revealed that South Africa's monthly Strava pricing is cheaper than anywhere, other than Brazil, Indonesia and Japan.
Streaming services here aren't drastically cheaper than the global averages, and we're far from the lowest in some cases. But we're getting a pretty good deal compared to the priciest countries.
The closest that South Africa has to parity with global e-services counterparts is on Apple TV+. A local Apple TV subscription costs around R125, compared to the United Kingdom's R153. Once again, India slips in well below everyone else for this, with a price at the time of writing somewhere around R21.90 per month.
In comparing global subscription rates, News24 located published prices believed to be correct at the time of writing. Where possible, we used the cost of a premium subscription for an individual for means of comparison.
Here's how pricing for some popular subscription services in South Africa compares to the world's cheapest and priciest: