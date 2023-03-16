1h ago

Share

How SA's digital subscription prices compare to the rest of the world

accreditation
Andrew Thompson
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SA is getting a pretty good deal compared to the priciest countries.
SA is getting a pretty good deal compared to the priciest countries.
Unsplash
  • Moving from a higher, once-off cost to lower but recurring fees has created massive profits for tech companies.
  • Globalisation has ensured South Africa isn't excluded from the global subscription race.
  • South Africa is getting a pretty good deal compared to the priciest countries.
  • For more stories, go to the Tech and Trends homepage.

Tech companies have fallen hard for e-commerce subscription models.

What was once the domain of print newspapers and magazines has now become the norm for most software and entertainment products you can buy online. And, in some markets, it's spread to everyday items, like razors, educational toys, wine and even socks. 

Although it's unclear why anyone would need a new pair of socks every month, it makes much more sense in the digital space. 

Moving from a higher, once-off cost to lower but recurring (and often never-ending) fees has created massive profits for tech companies. The global subscription e-commerce market was estimated to be worth R1 trillion in 2021 - and, in 2022, was expected to reach over R2 trillion. 

Globalisation has ensured South Africa isn't excluded from the global subscription race - particularly regarding digital services. And although Netflix pioneered the trend in the digital content space, dozens of companies have since followed their lead.

Many of these subscription products are now available in hundreds of countries worldwide - but, given global inequalities and unique market factors, prices are seldom universal. 

Some countries pay a fraction of what others do - often for similar or identical services. And although content for entertainment services most often varies according to region, and advertising-supported options exist in cheaper markets, software products are typically unchanged.

This is a boon for users of products, like Strava, in South Africa and Brazil, where a local subscription is roughly half the price of the most expensive countries.

And if you're willing to jump through hoops and likely blur ethical lines or void those in the terms and conditions, it's also possible to sign up for cheaper subscriptions elsewhere, by using virtual private networks and local gift cards. 

How South Africa's subscription rates compare 

Countries in South Asia are generally the cheapest places to pick up subscription services.

Pakistan, India and Indonesia regularly feature at the bottom of the pricing scale for Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. 

READ MORE | The cheapest and easiest way to keep your internet up during load shedding

South Africa sits comfortably in the mid-lower end of the costing spectrum for most digital subscription services.

One of the most significant local savings is for the exercise app, Strava. 

Research after that app's most recent scandal revealed that South Africa's monthly Strava pricing is cheaper than anywhere, other than Brazil, Indonesia and Japan. 

Streaming services here aren't drastically cheaper than the global averages, and we're far from the lowest in some cases. But we're getting a pretty good deal compared to the priciest countries. 

A premium Netflix account costs more than twice as much in Switzerland as it does in South Africa. And Spotify users in Lichtenstein pay nearly five times as much for the same service as South Africans.

The closest that South Africa has to parity with global e-services counterparts is on Apple TV+. A local Apple TV subscription costs around R125, compared to the United Kingdom's R153. Once again, India slips in well below everyone else for this, with a price at the time of writing somewhere around R21.90 per month. 

In comparing global subscription rates, News24 located published prices believed to be correct at the time of writing. Where possible, we used the cost of a premium subscription for an individual for means of comparison. 

Here's how pricing for some popular subscription services in South Africa compares to the world's cheapest and priciest: 

A table showing how South Africa's subscription pr
How South Africa's subscription rates compare to the cheapest and most expensive countries globally.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the biggest selling point of the new Payshap digital payment service for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Cheaper instant payments
26% - 106 votes
No need for bank account details
23% - 91 votes
It’s endorsed by the SA Reserve Bank
20% - 79 votes
Money reflects immediately
31% - 126 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | After ActionSA satisfaction: Bongani Baloyi reveals what's next following heated party exit

15 Mar

LISTEN | After ActionSA satisfaction: Bongani Baloyi reveals what's next following heated party exit
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.31
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
22.12
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.45
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.19
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Platinum
970.32
0.0%
Palladium
1,455.07
-0.4%
Gold
1,917.28
-0.1%
Silver
21.86
+0.4%
Brent Crude
73.69
-5.1%
Top 40
67,658
+0.5%
All Share
73,210
+0.4%
Resource 10
62,202
-0.1%
Industrial 25
98,950
+0.8%
Financial 15
15,238
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music

14 Mar

Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

1h ago

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone

15 Mar

The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo