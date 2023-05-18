1h ago

Share

How Thailand's election winner used TikTok to get rare progressive victory

accreditation
Pathom Sangwongwanich and Low De Wei
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Thailand’s election-winning Move Forward Party used TikTok to effectively and creatively capture younger voters and outperform pre-balloting polls. 
  • As the Thai election neared and Move Forward built support among a younger, tech-savvy demographic, its official account on TikTok saw the number of followers surge to about 2.8 million from below 400,000 at the start of April.
  • For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage

Thailand’s election-winning Move Forward Party had a TikTok advantage: while all the country’s big parties used social media to get their message out, Move Forward did it more effectively and creatively, helping it capture younger voters and outperform pre-balloting polls. 

The party, which unofficially won 151 seats in the 500-member lower house, didn’t avoid more traditional campaigning, such as street posters and door-to-door stops.

But its consistent reliance on social media platforms — especially TikTok — helped translate virtual popularity into actual votes more effectively than other parties. 

“Move Forward uses user-generated content on TikTok because young people are on this platform and TikTok has the most users,” former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra — whose daughter was the face of the rival Pheu Thai party — said in a talk on the chatroom app Clubhouse.

“Content went viral thanks to ‘organic election campaigners,’” he added, referencing Move Forward’s ability to engage volunteers to extend the party’s messaging. 

It’s not the first time that social media has played a key role in a regional election: In neighboring Malaysia, a conservative Islamist party relied on it to appeal to young Malay voters and win the most seats of any single party during general elections last November.

In the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also used social media to paint a rosy picture of his father’s former dictatorship to younger voters, who helped deliver him a landslide victory in presidential elections last year.


As the Thai election neared and Move Forward built support among a younger, tech-savvy demographic, its official account on TikTok saw the number of followers surge to about 2.8 million from below 400,000 at the start of April.

In addition, the number of followers on party leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s official Twitter account climbed to more than one million before the vote. One campaign video, released a day before the election date, reached the same milestone on the party’s official Twitter account.

There were 54.5 million internet users in Thailand in January 2022, equivalent to about 78% of the total population, according to DataReportal.

While Facebook is the most popular, with more than 50 million accounts in the country, TikTok is also widely used, with nearly 36 million users.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - MAY 15: Pita Limjaroenrat, Mov
Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward Party leader and Prime Ministerial candidate, gives a speech during a celebratory parade after winning the most seats in the Thai General Election on May 15, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Thaksin acknowledged Move Forward’s efforts, saying it essentially derailed the marketing campaign of Pheu Thai, the party he backed.

But he also laid the blame for Pheu Thai’s shortcomings at what he called vote-buying by other parties and “information operations,” without giving details or saying who he thought was responsible. 

Social media favourite

Move Forward tapped a range of strategies to draw attention, from a focus on fiery speeches by Pita and other candidates on issueslike the monarchy, to more casual discourses on local food.

The varied approach helped some of the party’s candidates score breakout hits, such as Move Forward’s Rukchanok Srinork, a cat-loving activist who first gained popularity on Clubhouse discussions.

The 28-year-old, known as “Ice,” attracted further attention during the campaign with posts featuring her canvassing votes while riding around on a bicycle, and others of her holding a blank board, asking users to help introduce her by filling in the blank and then featuring their submissions.

The number of followers on Rukchanok’s TikTok account surged in less than a month by more than half a million, and she triumphed in the Bangkok constituency she contested with a 20 percentage-point margin against the scion of a political heavyweight family that has dominated the seat for decades.

The party “has been most effective at using social media to communicate directly to its supporters, and this is something that’s quite novel in Thai politics,” said Napon Jatusripitak, a visiting fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore. 

Nowhere was payoff more clearly seen than in Thailand’s capital, where Move Forward managed to sweep 32 of Bangkok’s 33 house seats. The one candidate to survive the onslaught was Pheu Thai’s Theerarat Samrejvanich, who also attracts a devoted social media following.

Referring to Move Forward, Napon said, “They have used social media platforms as a way to bridge the gap between social movements and parliamentary politics, there’s no other party like this.” 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tiktokpita limjaroenratbangkokthailandelectionsocial media
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA government take a hard line on the consumption of Prime Hydration in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, let’s avoid becoming a nanny state
50% - 1267 votes
Yes, the pupils are getting out of hand
50% - 1285 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
LISTEN | Literacy rates at all-time low, Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Literacy rates at all-time low, Eskom's power stations could cost you more
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.35
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
24.06
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.92
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.85
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Platinum
1,069.41
+0.9%
Palladium
1,470.97
-0.2%
Gold
1,977.90
-0.2%
Silver
23.55
-0.8%
Brent Crude
76.96
+2.7%
Top 40
73,011
-0.2%
All Share
78,194
-0.3%
Resource 10
69,052
-0.7%
Industrial 25
109,369
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,647
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

12 May

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo