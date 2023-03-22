47m ago

Share

How young people are challenging traditional news consumption patterns with TikTok

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
There is a growing army of young people making content about current events.
There is a growing army of young people making content about current events.
Pexels

In the suburbs of Madrid, four young women are hard at work creating videos summarising the news that is viewed every day by millions of people on TikTok.

They are part of a growing army of young people making content about current events which attract more viewers on social media than videos published by the traditional media.

The idea emerged when two of the women were studying in London between 2016 and 2020 as Britain was preparing to leave the European Union.

"We would read a bunch of articles but we weren't able to get a broad understanding" of the topic, said 26-year-old biotechnology graduate Gabriela Campbell.

"We thought if it's hard for us, there must be more people like us too," she told AFP.

So the pair joined forces with two other friends to launch an account on TikTok called "ac2ality" in June 2020, just as the popularity of the Chinese short-video sharing app was soaring among young people.

Nearly three years on, the account has 4.3 million followers - more than the majority of major media outlets.

That makes ac2ality the top news account in Spanish on TikTok, according to the University of Oxford's Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.

The four do not consider themselves journalists, saying instead they "translate the news" in one-minute videos made with a smartphone and a circular light to ensure well-lit images.

Their video narrating the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, was seen over 17 million times.

Lighter tone 

Social networks like YouTube, Instagram and TikTok have become the main source of news for young people, according to several studies, including one by Britain's media regulator Ofcom.

Some initiatives offering news content "designed by young people for young people", such as French firm Brut, have already become heavyweights, said Reuters Institute researcher Nic Newman.

Thanks to algorithms, news accounts run by individuals and "not necessarily companies" can now "reach huge numbers of people" on social media, he said.

In France, HugoDecrypte is one of the most followed news accounts on social media and has broadcast interviews with French President Emmanuel Macron and Bill Gates. 

Its founder, 25-year-old YouTuber Hugo Travers, told AFP he knows "how to talk to a generation" that simply "tunes out" when news is presented in a more traditional format.

Susana Perez Soler, a journalist and digital communications expert at Barcelona's Ramon Llull University, said such accounts owe their popularity to their lighter tone, creative formats and short lengths.

In cases like ac2ality, they are providing a "summary" of the news and "not journalism", which requires "investigative work, finding sources and checking their reliability", she added.

Reaching younger people

The millions of subscribers these accounts attract have aroused the envy of major media outlets which struggle to reach young people.

A large Spanish media firm made a bid for ac2ality but the four founders wanted to maintain their independence.

Co-founder Daniela Alvarez said "one of the keys" to ac2ality's success was "not being associated with the mainstream media" which can sometimes be "politicised" or burdened by cumbersome procedures.

Some journalists who work for traditional media outlets also run their own news accounts on social media.

Sophia Smith Galer, a 28-year-old British journalist with Vice News, has an account on TikTok where her videos on sexual health have been watched more than 130 million times.

"You don't have to convince a gate-keeping news editor why a story is important," she told AFP.

Galer added: 

I am my own editor on that. What young people consider to be newsworthy is not necessarily what traditional news media think is newsworthy.


Those between 15 and 30 do still turn to traditional media in some cases, said the researcher, Newman.

"When you talk about something like Ukraine, a lot of young people don't want that presented to them by 18-year-olds," he said.

"They want the news presented by people who are actually in the war zone and really know what they're talking about.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ac2alityhugo traversgabriela campbellsophia smith galerfrancemadridsocial mediayoutubenewstiktok
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the EFF’s shutdown on Monday was successful?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it was mild and missed the mark
88% - 361 votes
Yes, it gripped South Africa’s attention
12% - 51 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.52
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.76
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.97
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.40
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Platinum
979.43
+0.7%
Palladium
1,389.46
-1.2%
Gold
1,944.09
+0.2%
Silver
22.49
+0.4%
Brent Crude
75.32
+2.0%
Top 40
69,496
+1.0%
All Share
74,972
+0.9%
Resource 10
65,362
-0.5%
Industrial 25
101,172
+1.4%
Financial 15
15,347
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23075.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo