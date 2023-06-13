53m ago

Share

Investigation continues into whereabouts of Edenvale tiger allegedly captured 4 months ago

accreditation
William Brederode and Jamie Venter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A tiger was spotted in Edenvale on 30 January 2023.
A tiger was spotted in Edenvale on 30 January 2023.
Video screenshot
  • Four months and six warrants later, authorities are still looking into the whereabouts of a tiger that was allegedly captured four months ago.
  • The security company that claimed to capture the tiger is refusing to provide more evidence that the tiger has been captured. One of their officers told News24 that it is safe.
  • The Edenvale SPCA is still investigating the matter four months on.
  • For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage.

Six warrants and over four months later, authorities are still investigating the whereabouts of a tiger that was roaming the streets of Johannesburg before it was allegedly captured earlier this year.

On 30 January 2023, a widely circulated tweet showed security camera footage of a juvenile tiger in a Johannesburg resident's driveway at 05:22. 

This came a little more than a week after Sheba the tiger was found and euthanised in Johannesburg.

A local security company, SOS Security Edenvale, was made aware of the tiger on the loose almost instantly – at around 05:30 that morning.

The house where it was spotted is directly opposite a children's nursery, which was plunged into "lockdown mode after receipt of the news that a tiger was in the vicinity.

The owner of the tiger is not known for certain. Neither is where it came from or where it went from there.

It was believed at the time that the animal was a 9-month-old tigress, explained Keshvi Nair, spokesperson for the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA).

It is likely that a tiger of that age would not have travelled far from where it was originally housed, explained a representative from a sanctuary that cares for tigers, who asked to remain anonymous. 

"Often these animals are incredibly frightened and will try their best to make their way back to the area they know," they added.

Hours after the security camera footage was captured, SOS declared on Facebook that the tiger had been "sedated and taken to a sanctuary for safe keeping".

However, Nair could not confirm that the tiger had been captured. 

Neither could a spokesperson from the Gauteng Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment.

Not wanting to declare the incident over on the basis of reports from SOS security personnel, the authorities decided to treat the situation as if the tiger was still on the loose until they could independently verify its whereabouts.

WATCH | Tiger on the loose in Edenvale has been 'recaptured', claims security company

A few days after the tiger was allegedly "captured", police searched the SOS security offices owing to their inability to provide evidence of the capture of the tiger.

News24 said in the immediate aftermath of the search that nothing more had been confirmed at that point.

And four months on, that's where authorities still sit as the NSPCA confirmed that the Edenvale SPCA is still investigating the whereabouts of the tiger.

The NSPCA's wildlife protection unit (WPU) also investigated the matter, but said that investigations into the case of the Edenvale tiger "were futile".

"We executed six warrants for all suspected owners (including the vet and security company officials) of the animal and nothing was found," the WPU aid in a WhatsApp message.

News24 called the Gauteng Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, which was also not prepared to accept that the tiger was found and was conducting its own investigations in the immediate aftermath of the incident. Despite repeated attempts, the call was not answered by the time of publication.

News24 reached out to SOS officer Gary Wilson, who was one of the responding officers to the incident, to ask where the tiger was and if any more information could be provided.

"It's safe," he responded.

No further comment was provided other than a thumbs up emoji.

Why the secrecy?

SOS personnel initially agreed to take NSPCA Inspector Hope Mokolapa to the tiger but refused to verbally identify the location as seen in a video posted on Facebook.  

This same post also confirmed that the SOS personnel later backed out of taking Mokalapa and he was not able to see the tiger, which they claimed was due to an alleged unlawful search of one of their vehicles. 

In a media statement issued later they argued that they could not disclose the whereabouts of the tiger because they could not release any personal information regarding their clients in compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), but assured the public that the tiger was in safe hands.

This did little to prevent Facebook comments demanding answers on where the tiger was relocated to and for authorities to be allowed to independently verify the animal's welfare. 

After searches of SOS personnel property and further online backlash, SOS Facebook posted a final video on 2 February as proof of life of the "missing" tiger as well as a written statement that it would be the final release of information regarding the animal.

A wider issue

Some of the details surrounding the Edenvale tiger remain shrouded in mystery, but what is known is that South Africa has a problem with captive tiger breeding.

It is "apparent" that South Africa is now the largest exporter of big cats and big cat parts in the world, according to the Year of the Tiger? report released by Four Paws in February 2022.

Between 2011 and 2020, the country exported a total of 359 live tigers and 93 tiger parts, including skins, claws and skulls.

This is based on data from the Convention on International Trade and Endangered Species (CITES) trade database which tracked import and export permits issued by South African authorities over that time period. 

There are approximately 4 400 wild tigers worldwide and 12 500 that live in captivity, according to 2016 CITES data.

READ MORE | SA exported hundreds of tigers in recent years, slammed for 'intensive' breeding

Export and import volumes provide an indication of the international trade in tigers and tiger parts from South Africa, but poor data-keeping practices for exotic species in South Africa means the number of tigers is unknown.

Four Paws said:

No province appears to have data on the keeping and registration of tigers and subsequent commercial trade. The lack of effective regulations related to the breeding, registration and disposal of carcasses means there is no adequate protection against illegal trade, making the work of enforcement very difficult.

The Four Paws report found that South Africa is "intensively breeding tigers" for "commercial trade in live animals and their body parts".

The Animal Protection Act is the only piece of legislation that protects the welfare of tigers. It is enforced by the SPCA.

"If the SPCA finds that any animal is suffering, action is taken in terms of the Act. Those found guilty face a fine, imprisonment or both," she said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nspcasos security edenvalegary wilsonkeshvi nairedenvaletiger
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you still use the South African Post Office to send and deliver parcels?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, their postal services are notoriously unreliable
76% - 2332 votes
Yes, for overseas deliveries from time to time
3% - 81 votes
Sapo is only good for licence renewals and payment services
21% - 646 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

3h ago

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

2h ago

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.56
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.40
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
20.04
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.59
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
982.41
-0.8%
Palladium
1,352.53
-0.5%
Gold
1,952.43
-0.3%
Silver
23.94
-0.5%
Brent Crude
71.84
-4.1%
Top 40
72,488
+2.1%
All Share
77,813
+2.0%
Resource 10
68,365
+2.6%
Industrial 25
105,365
+2.0%
Financial 15
15,884
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo