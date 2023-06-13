Investigation continues into whereabouts of Edenvale tiger allegedly captured 4 months ago

Four months and six warrants later, authorities are still looking into the whereabouts of a tiger that was allegedly captured four months ago.

The security company that claimed to capture the tiger is refusing to provide more evidence that the tiger has been captured. One of their officers told News24 that it is safe.

The Edenvale SPCA is still investigating the matter four months on.

Six warrants and over four months later, authorities are still investigating the whereabouts of a tiger that was roaming the streets of Johannesburg before it was allegedly captured earlier this year.

On 30 January 2023, a widely circulated tweet showed security camera footage of a juvenile tiger in a Johannesburg resident's driveway at 05:22.

This came a little more than a week after Sheba the tiger was found and euthanised in Johannesburg.

A local security company, SOS Security Edenvale, was made aware of the tiger on the loose almost instantly – at around 05:30 that morning.

The house where it was spotted is directly opposite a children's nursery, which was plunged into "lockdown mode after receipt of the news that a tiger was in the vicinity.

The owner of the tiger is not known for certain. Neither is where it came from or where it went from there.

It was believed at the time that the animal was a 9-month-old tigress, explained Keshvi Nair, spokesperson for the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA).

It is likely that a tiger of that age would not have travelled far from where it was originally housed, explained a representative from a sanctuary that cares for tigers, who asked to remain anonymous.



"Often these animals are incredibly frightened and will try their best to make their way back to the area they know," they added.

Hours after the security camera footage was captured, SOS declared on Facebook that the tiger had been "sedated and taken to a sanctuary for safe keeping".

However, Nair could not confirm that the tiger had been captured.

Neither could a spokesperson from the Gauteng Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment.

Not wanting to declare the incident over on the basis of reports from SOS security personnel, the authorities decided to treat the situation as if the tiger was still on the loose until they could independently verify its whereabouts.

A few days after the tiger was allegedly "captured", police searched the SOS security offices owing to their inability to provide evidence of the capture of the tiger.

News24 said in the immediate aftermath of the search that nothing more had been confirmed at that point.

And four months on, that's where authorities still sit as the NSPCA confirmed that the Edenvale SPCA is still investigating the whereabouts of the tiger.

The NSPCA's wildlife protection unit (WPU) also investigated the matter, but said that investigations into the case of the Edenvale tiger "were futile".



"We executed six warrants for all suspected owners (including the vet and security company officials) of the animal and nothing was found," the WPU aid in a WhatsApp message.

News24 called the Gauteng Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, which was also not prepared to accept that the tiger was found and was conducting its own investigations in the immediate aftermath of the incident. Despite repeated attempts, the call was not answered by the time of publication.

News24 reached out to SOS officer Gary Wilson, who was one of the responding officers to the incident, to ask where the tiger was and if any more information could be provided.

"It's safe," he responded.

No further comment was provided other than a thumbs up emoji.

Why the secrecy?

SOS personnel initially agreed to take NSPCA Inspector Hope Mokolapa to the tiger but refused to verbally identify the location as seen in a video posted on Facebook.

This same post also confirmed that the SOS personnel later backed out of taking Mokalapa and he was not able to see the tiger, which they claimed was due to an alleged unlawful search of one of their vehicles.

In a media statement issued later they argued that they could not disclose the whereabouts of the tiger because they could not release any personal information regarding their clients in compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), but assured the public that the tiger was in safe hands.

This did little to prevent Facebook comments demanding answers on where the tiger was relocated to and for authorities to be allowed to independently verify the animal's welfare.



After searches of SOS personnel property and further online backlash, SOS Facebook posted a final video on 2 February as proof of life of the "missing" tiger as well as a written statement that it would be the final release of information regarding the animal.

A wider issue

Some of the details surrounding the Edenvale tiger remain shrouded in mystery, but what is known is that South Africa has a problem with captive tiger breeding.

It is "apparent" that South Africa is now the largest exporter of big cats and big cat parts in the world, according to the Year of the Tiger? report released by Four Paws in February 2022.

Between 2011 and 2020, the country exported a total of 359 live tigers and 93 tiger parts, including skins, claws and skulls.

This is based on data from the Convention on International Trade and Endangered Species (CITES) trade database which tracked import and export permits issued by South African authorities over that time period.

There are approximately 4 400 wild tigers worldwide and 12 500 that live in captivity, according to 2016 CITES data.

Export and import volumes provide an indication of the international trade in tigers and tiger parts from South Africa, but poor data-keeping practices for exotic species in South Africa means the number of tigers is unknown.

Four Paws said:

No province appears to have data on the keeping and registration of tigers and subsequent commercial trade. The lack of effective regulations related to the breeding, registration and disposal of carcasses means there is no adequate protection against illegal trade, making the work of enforcement very difficult.

The Four Paws report found that South Africa is "intensively breeding tigers" for "commercial trade in live animals and their body parts".



The Animal Protection Act is the only piece of legislation that protects the welfare of tigers. It is enforced by the SPCA.

"If the SPCA finds that any animal is suffering, action is taken in terms of the Act. Those found guilty face a fine, imprisonment or both," she said.



