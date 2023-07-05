1h ago

Share

Italy's Meta tax review gets underway in potential test case for tech sector

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Meta will base its defence on the argument that there is no direct link between its services and access to data that can help advertisers to target consumers.
Meta will base its defence on the argument that there is no direct link between its services and access to data that can help advertisers to target consumers.
Liu Guanguan/Getty Images
  • Italy expects to take until the end of the year for an initial assessment of Facebook parent Meta in a tax case. 
  • The case could land the US company with a bill of around R16 billion and prove a test case for the tech sector.
  • For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage

Italy expects to take until the end of the year for an initial assessment of Facebook parent Meta in a tax case that could land the U.S. company with a bill of around €870 million (R16 billion) and prove a test case for the tech sector.

Although a modest sum for a company that brought in more than $32 billion (R600 billion) in revenue last year, the case could have much wider ramifications for the industry as it hinges on the way that Meta provides access to services such as Facebook and Instagram.

The case stemmed from an Italian audit that claimed Meta user registrations could be seen as a taxable transaction as they implied the non-monetary exchange of a membership account for the user's personal data.

The audit, devised and carried out by Italy's Guardia di Finanza (GdF) police, was passed on by the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) and a criminal investigation was opened earlier this year by Milan magistrates.

That has prompted a dialogue between Meta and the Italian tax agency - the assessment phase - which will end this year either with the company's acceptance of payment or with the start of tax litigation.

The assessment, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter, involves the highest ranking Italian tax officials because of the sensitivity of the issue. Its outcome will condition how the criminal investigation is pursued.

Meta said it takes its tax obligations seriously, pays all tax required in the countries where it operates and will fully cooperate with the Italian authorities.

"We strongly disagree with the idea that providing access to online platforms to users should be charged with VAT," a Meta spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Direct link?

Italy's tax police and revenue agency calculated a model under which Meta would have had to pay around €220 million (R4.1 billion) of sales tax in the country in 2021. The figure for the period back to 2015 was calculated at €870 million (R16 billion).

"The GdF objection would essentially stem from the fact that social memberships, although allowed free of charge, implied the payment of a non-monetary consideration represented by the users' concession to META's use of their personal data," said Sergio Sirabella, an international tax adviser.

He added that the GdF approach would be successful if it established "a direct link between the provision of free membership to online platforms and the data that is harvested from users".

Sirabella added: 

The consequence of this would be that the entire industry sector of digital platforms and the tech giants would have to review how users access data.

Meta will base its defence on the argument that there is no direct link between its services and access to data that can help advertisers to target consumers.

The EPPO is awaiting the outcome of the Italian case before it decides whether to pursue similar action in other European Union states, a source with knowledge of the matter had said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
metaitalytax review
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 1838 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 5671 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
1% - 113 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

04 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.75
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.80
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.39
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.49
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
915.44
+0.3%
Palladium
1,241.78
+0.5%
Gold
1,927.53
+0.1%
Silver
22.86
-0.5%
Brent Crude
76.25
+2.1%
Top 40
70,418
-0.7%
All Share
75,764
-0.6%
Resource 10
62,452
-0.6%
Industrial 25
104,791
-0.8%
Financial 15
16,130
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

03 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo