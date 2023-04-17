2h ago

Share

'Monetising hate': Unease as misinformation swirls on Twitter

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Experts say Twitter's content moderation has been gutted after mass layoffs.
Experts say Twitter's content moderation has been gutted after mass layoffs.
Unsplash
  • Elon Musk bitterly denies that misinformation has surged since his turbulent $44 billion acquisition of the messaging platform, but experts say content moderation has been gutted after mass layoffs.
  • One researcher estimates that Musk's Twitter has restored over 67 000 accounts that were once suspended for a myriad of violations, including the incitement of violence, harassment and misinformation.
  • Dozens of "misinformation super-spreaders" have purchased the blue tick and are inundating the platform with falsehoods, according to the watchdog NewsGuard.

When US diaper company Huggies was swamped with false pedophilia allegations last month, the conspiracy was traced to a once-banned influencer reinstated to Twitter by Elon Musk.

The Tesla tycoon bitterly denies that misinformation has surged since his turbulent $44 billion acquisition of the messaging platform, but experts say content moderation has been gutted after mass layoffs, while a paid verification system has served to boost conspiracy theorists.

Adding to the turmoil, the self-proclaimed free speech absolutist has restored what one researcher estimates are over 67 000 accounts that were once suspended for a myriad of violations, including the incitement of violence, harassment and misinformation.

Among those reinstated is Vincent Kennedy, a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy movement who was banned from Twitter after the 6 January, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Kennedy, according to the advocacy group Media Matters, launched a conspiracy theory in late March that left the Huggies diaper brand fighting off extraordinary pedophilia accusations.

He posted a picture of a Disney-themed diaper featuring Simba, a character from "The Lion King," and circled triangles and spiral swirls that were part of the design.

This was to illustrate a widely debunked conspiracy theory that the shapes are recognised by the FBI as coded signals used by pedophiles.

"Once you truly awake you ain't going back to sleep," Kennedy wrote in the tweet that garnered millions of views.

The conspiracy theory spread like wildfire to other platforms like TikTok.

Huggies, which is owned by Kleenex-owner Kimberly-Clark, then faced an avalanche of hate messages and calls for a boycott.

Huggies sought to douse the flames, writing in a direct response to Kennedy's tweet that its designs were nothing more than "fun and playful" and that it takes "the safety and well-being of children seriously."

But conspiracy theorists jumped on the response to further amplify the false claim.

'Real-world harm' 

"Anecdotally, there's no doubt that the flood of toxic content from repeat offenders Elon has re-platformed is driving real-world harm," Jesse Lehrich, cofounder of the advocacy group Accountable Tech, told AFP.

"When you reinstate the architects of the Jan. 6 insurrection as democracy teeters on the brink, when you give a massive platform to notorious neo-Nazis amidst a surge in anti-Semitism, when you re-platform influential purveyors of medical disinformation in the middle of a pandemic, there are going to be real-world consequences."

READ MORE | Anti-LGBTQIA+ disinformation surges online after US shootings

Travis Brown, a software developer based in Berlin, has compiled an online list of more than 67 000 restored Twitter accounts since Musk's takeover in late October.

Brown told AFP that the list was incomplete and the actual number of restored accounts could be higher.

In a recent BBC interview, Musk pushed back at allegations that misinformation and hateful content were seeing a resurgence since his takeover.

He accused the interviewer of lying. "You said you see more hateful content, but you can't even name a single one," Musk said.

Experts AFP spoke to named dozens of examples - including posts by anti-vaccine propagandists, neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

After his account was restored, election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell called on his followers to "melt down electronic voting machines" and use them as prison bars.

Anti-LGBTQ+ narratives - including the false claim that the community "grooms" children - have spiked on the platform, according to the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH).

One key driver of the "grooming" narrative, the group said, is conspiracy theorist James Lindsay, whose account was recently restored after previously being banned permanently.

'Hateful rhetoric'

"The reinstatements increase hateful rhetoric across the platform, creating a culture of tolerance on Twitter - tolerance to misogyny, racism, anti-LGBTQ tendencies," Nora Benavidez, from the nonpartisan group Free Press, told AFP.

Imran Ahmed, chief executive at CCDH, said:

Twitter is monetising hate at an unprecedented rate.

Just five Twitter accounts peddling the "grooming" narrative generate up to $6.4 million in annual advertising revenue, according to CCDH's research.

But experts say the strategy is counterproductive as that can hardly offset lost advertising revenue.

The chaotic shake-up under Musk has scared off several major advertisers.

Twitter's ad income will drop by 28 percent this year, according to analysts at Insider Intelligence, who said "advertisers don't trust Musk."

As an alternative, Musk has sought to boost income from a verification checkmark, now available for $8 in a program called Twitter Blue.

But dozens of "misinformation super-spreaders" have purchased the blue tick and are inundating the platform with falsehoods, according to the watchdog NewsGuard.

"Musk reinstated accounts to make money and to adopt what he believes, misguidedly, is some 'equal free speech' mindset -- ignoring that the (policy) makes Twitter a platform which rewards violent language with visibility," Benavidez said.

"This chills speech and engagement rather than furthers it.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
center for digital hateteslatwitterelon muskmisinformation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
It's been six weeks since the appointment of electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I think it's too soon to rate his performance
17% - 68 votes
I'm skeptical about his push for coal plant extensions
10% - 39 votes
Load shedding is getting worse on his watch
58% - 236 votes
If SA hits stage 8, govt must reevaluate his role
16% - 67 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

1h ago

LISTEN LIVE | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.18
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
22.56
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.96
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.19
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Platinum
1,050.14
+0.3%
Palladium
1,499.09
+0.4%
Gold
2,009.51
+0.3%
Silver
25.45
+0.3%
Brent Crude
86.31
+0.3%
Top 40
73,112
-0.0%
All Share
78,795
-0.1%
Resource 10
70,802
+0.8%
Industrial 25
105,948
-0.0%
Financial 15
15,757
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo