OPINION | From Tweets to Xs: Buckle up for Musk’s mandated Twitter linguistic leap

Yamkela Mdaka
Elon Musk, who bought Twitter last year, recently renamed the social platform X.com.
Elon Musk, who bought Twitter last year, recently renamed the social platform X.com.
We can’t talk about this rebrand without addressing the elephant in the virtual room – the linguistic leap we’ll all have to make jumping from saying "tweets" to "Xs". While Musk’s flair for the eccentric is considered legendary by some, this move might be pushing the boundaries of linguistic practicality, writes Yamkela Mdaka. 

Hold on to your smartphones, twitterverse, because a whirlwind of change is upon us.

Elon Musk, the mastermind behind countless innovations, has once again sent shockwaves through the twittersphere with his latest venture – rebranding Twitter to X.

"Twitter", a name etched into the hearts of millions, is about to be a thing of the past. The name "X" almost feels like a riddle, daring us to unlock the secret behind its peculiar owner.

I’ll be honest, I’m both intrigued and thrilled by this audacious move.

"Tweeting" has become second nature to millions of users. It's not just a term; it's part of our digital identity. Switching to "X-ing" our thoughts will definitely cause confusion and take some getting used to.

“Tweeting” has become second nature to millions of users. It’s not just a term; it’s part of our digital identity. Switching to “X-ing” our thoughts will definitely cause confusion and take some getting used to.

Imagine scrolling through your timeline, laughing at memes, and then stumbling on a hilarious post. Instead of hitting “retweet,” you’re meant to what… “re-X” it? It feels like an algebra equation or the code name for a B613 agent.

Mntase, you have to see this ‘X’ I just came across,” it just doesn’t have the same ring to it, does it?

Language is a powerful tool that connects us. It is a living, breathing entity, and it evolves naturally over time.

Trying to force a radical linguistic shift like this might come across as trying too hard, like an older relative trying to use trendy slang and only succeeding in making everyone cringe. 

While Musk has a reputation for pushing boundaries and thinking outside the box, this move – to me – feels like a step too far into the realm of the absurd.

In the fast-paced world of social media, where trends come and go quicker than a viral video, adopting a radical language change might not be the most practical move. Twitter’s strength lies in its simplicity and ease of use. “X-ing” might add an unnecessary layer of complexity to an already established platform.

With all that said, it seems we might not have a choice but to embrace this new era.

At the end of the day, “X” or not, this platform is still our playground for social shenanigans where ideas are shared, connections are forged, and debates are had – from who should sit in the front of seat of your car between your mother and your partner, to who should run our country.

The heart of Twitter still beats strong, no matter the name we use.

Happy X-ing!

  • Yamkela Mdaka is News24's Tech and Trends Editor. 
  • Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.

