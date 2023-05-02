53m ago

Share

Spazas, farming and backroom renting – here are the side hustles South Africans are spending time on

accreditation
Phumi Ramalepe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Various factors motivate South Africans to pursue side hustles.
Various factors motivate South Africans to pursue side hustles.
Pexels
  • South Africans are investing a lot of their time on side hustles to boost their income as financial hardships persist, according to African Bank's latest Consumer Research Report. 
  • "Side hustling is one of the most common strategies being utilised by South Africans in order to help increase their current income and/or change their current financial situation," the report said. 
  • For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage.

South Africans are investing a lot of their time on side hustles to boost their income as financial hardships persist, according to African Bank's latest Consumer Research Report. 

In an effort to better understand South Africa's low-to-middle-income market, African Bank, together with On Africa and The Choice Architects, surveyed 3 000 respondents, and a number of them spend at least 20 hours a week on side hustles.

The report found that, in addition to relying on a salary from full-time and part jobs, 27% of adults and 24% of the youth population said they rely on side hustles for extra income. About 16% of seniors in the group also rely on side hustles.

"Side hustling is one of the most common strategies being utilised by South Africans in order to help increase their current income and/or change their current financial situation - roughly a third of youth and adult respondents noted that they are in the process of starting a new side business/hustle in order to help increase their income," the report said. 

"It was also found to be one of the weekly activities that many respondents spend time on regularly."

Popular side hustles among South Africans

The main side businesses in which youth (31%) and adults (35%) are involved in include spaza shops, franchises, street vending, and more.

This is followed by rendered services, such as plumbing, hairdressing, photography and other services (28% youth, and 34% adults). 

Seniors (29%) popularly focus on acquiring and renting property. This includes owning a backroom that's up for rent, taxi or transport businesses, and more. 

Other side hustles that occupy the time of South Africans include farming and selling farmed products (breeding goats, cows or chickens, or growing fruits and vegetables).

The report says others dabble in loan businesses (providing goods and services on credit, cash loans, stokvel lending to members and non-members, workplace peer-to-peer lending).  

Various factors motivate South Africans to pursue side hustles. These include the high cost of living, which affects 80% adults and seniors, and access to financial freedom (68% youth).

Other motivations include wanting to study further, helping others financially, and being able to spend on whatever they want.

The report highlights a need for side hustles for survival as South Africans (youth 33% and adults 38%), with no side gig across all segments, make it a main priority to do their own thing for an income. Seniors (24%) are also joining the trend.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
african banksouth africareportside hustle
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should lead the City of Johannesburg?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bring back the DA's Mpho Phalatse
69% - 650 votes
Watch out for PA's Gayton McKenzie
8% - 80 votes
Give ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni a shot
9% - 83 votes
Don't rule out ANC’s Dada Morero
3% - 26 votes
As long as it's not another unknown
11% - 104 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

26 Apr

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?

19 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.47
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.03
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.32
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.1%
Platinum
1,059.91
+1.0%
Palladium
1,439.60
-1.3%
Gold
2,014.42
+1.6%
Silver
25.39
+1.6%
Brent Crude
79.31
-1.3%
Top 40
71,884
-1.0%
All Share
77,533
-0.9%
Resource 10
68,269
-1.1%
Industrial 25
105,057
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,548
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo