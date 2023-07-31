28m ago

Twitter turning into X set to kill billions in brand value

Aisha Counts and Jesse Levine
  • Elon Musk’s move to rename Twitter wiped out anywhere between $4 billion and $20 billion in value, according to analysts and brand agencies.
  For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage.

It’s rare for corporate brands to become so intertwined with everyday conversation that they become verbs. It’s rarer still for the owner of such a brand to announce plans to intentionally destroy it.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk decreed that Twitter’s product name would be changed to “X,” and that he is getting rid of the bird logo and all the associated words, including “tweet.”

Musk’s move wiped out anywhere between $4 billion and $20 billion in value, according to analysts and brand agencies.

“It took 15-plus years to earn that much equity worldwide, so losing Twitter as a brand name is a significant financial hit,” said Steve Susi, director of brand communication at Siegel & Gale.

Musk, whose company has already declined significantly in value since he purchased it for $44 billion in October, announced the change earlier this month.

He revealed a new black “X” logo, designed by a fan over that weekend. New Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino outlined the company’s vision for X to become a site for audio, video, messaging, payments and banking. 

Analysts and brand agencies call the product’s renaming a mistake. Twitter is one of the most recognisable social media brands, said Todd Irwin, founder of brand agency Fazer. Bird decals adorn small businesses and websites worldwide, alongside Instagram and Facebook logos.

Twitter’s popularity has also made verbs like “tweet” and “retweet” part of modern culture, used regularly to explain how celebrities, politicians and others communicated with the public, said Joshua White, assistant professor of finance at Vanderbilt University.

X will require the company to rebuild that cultural pull and linguistic consensus from scratch.

But that may be part of the motivation, so users stop comparing Twitter post-takeover to what it was before. “It’s an exceptionally rare thing — in life or in business — that you get a second chance to make another big impression,” Yaccarino tweeted.

Last week, the company began removing the word “Twitter” from the sign at its headquarters. The brand change was so spontaneous that the city of San Francisco asked the crane to stop removing letters, leaving just “er.”

“Twitter, or X, never proactively gave notice or inquired about sign removal/updates to the City, so it’s on pause until the Planning Department gives guidance to the Department of Building Inspections,” a spokesperson for Mayor London Breed said in a statement. 

Other tech companies have renamed themselves in recent years.

Google turned into Alphabet to allow different businesses within the company to grow without being tied to search.

Facebook changed into Meta Platforms Inc. in order to emphasise the company’s commitment to the metaverse. But the product names remained; we still google things by going to Google.


