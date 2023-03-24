WATCH | Apple plans to spend $1bn a year on films to break into cinemas

Bloomberg reports that Apple plans to spend $1 billion a year to produce movies that will be released in theaters as it tries to raise its profile in Hollywood. Apple could look to partner with famed director Martin Scorsese.
Bloomberg discusses this move in the video above.
