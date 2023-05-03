WATCH | Australia to ban recreational vaping

The Australian government is cracking down on vaping and is moving to ban single-use disposable vapes, halt imports of non-prescription versions, and restrict how much nicotine e-cigarettes may contain.



The country's health minister Mark Butler said that vaping has become a serious behavioural issue in high schools and is becoming a growing problem in elementary schools as well, CNN reports.

"Vaping was sold to governments and communities around the world as a therapeutic product to help long-term smoker's quit," Butler said.

"It was not sold as a recreational product - in particular, not one for our kids. But that is what it has become - the biggest loophole in Australian history."

