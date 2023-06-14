WATCH | 'Final' Beatles song to be released with help of AI

For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage.

The 'final' Beatles song is set to be released with help of artificial intelligence.

Paul McCartney made the announcement in an interview with 'Today,' a BBC Radio 4 program, on 13 June.

McCartney was first asked about how artificial intelligence has "been used to make his voice sound younger," CNN reports.

He was also asked about how the technology has been used to breathe new life into the voices of deceased Beatles members John Lennon and George Harrison.

That's when McCartney revealed a "new" Beatles song that will be released.

