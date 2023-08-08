1h ago

WATCH | Google makes it easier to delete private information from search

Last year, Google launched a tool to allow users to remove search results about themselves such as phone numbers, addresses and email accounts.

The "results about you" tool has since been updated to give users even more control, Engadget reports.

A dashboard will now alert people when their personal information shows up in Search.

