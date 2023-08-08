WATCH | Google makes it easier to delete private information from search

- For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage.
Last year, Google launched a tool to allow users to remove search results about themselves such as phone numbers, addresses and email accounts.
The "results about you" tool has since been updated to give users even more control, Engadget reports.
A dashboard will now alert people when their personal information shows up in Search.
Watch the video above for more.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.