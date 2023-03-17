WATCH | Microsoft to bring OpenAI's chatbot tech to office apps

Popular products such as Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Word, will begin using OpenAI's new GPT-4 platform. AI-powered assistants called Co-pilots will be able to generate whole documents and listen to conference calls.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks exclusively with Bloomberg's Emily Chang.
