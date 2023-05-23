You can now edit sent messages on WhatsApp

For more stories, visit the Tech and Trends homepage.

In a bid to offer more "control" over conversations, Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced one of its most highly anticipated features: message editing.



The new feature will allow users to amend messages for up to 15 minutes after sending them.

"From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we're excited to bring you more control over your chats," WhatsApp said in a blogpost.

To use the new messaging feature, users will need to "long-press on a sent message and choose 'edit' from the menu".

It has already started rolling out globally and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

The latest new features

The latest features introduced over this period include: Keep in chat: this allows users to keep ‘disappearing messages’ with the consent of the sender. One account, multiple phones: this allows users to use the same WhatsApp profile on up to four phones/devices. Poll updates: this allows users to create single-vote polls, search for polls in their chats and to receive notifications when people vote on their polls. Forwarding with captions: this allows users to forward media, including photos and videos, and documents with their captions. Chat lock: this allows users to lock individual chats on the platform. The feature will soon allow users to create personalised passwords for each chat.







Over the past four weeks, WhatsApp has introduced a variety of new features in an effort to improve the user experience on the platform.



