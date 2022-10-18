Alleged Joburg arsonist was out on parole when committing the crimes, court hears

Alfred Maphutha is suspected of committing 24 incidents of arson.

He had been out on parole for a 2014 charge of housebreaking and robbery while these crimes were committed.

Maphutha is expected to apply for bail.

The alleged serial arsonist, who has been terrorising Johannesburg's northern suburbs, had been out on parole when the crimes were committed, the Randburg Magistrate's Court heard on Tuesday.

Alfred Maphutha had been convicted of housebreaking and robbery in Alexandra in 2014. He was sentenced to nine years in prison, but was later released on parole.

Maphutha made his second appearance in court - and is charged with at least one count of murder, 24 counts of arson and several robberies.

The matter was postponed while he awaits legal aid counsel.

The 36-year-old made an application for legal assistance and confirmed he would apply for bail.

"From my side and that of Fidelity ADT, we are very happy with the progress," said advocate Johan Kruger, acting as watching brief on behalf of the private security company.

WATCH | Alleged Joburg serial arsonist makes first appearance, real name revealed

Fidelity ADT assisted in gathering information which led to Maphutha's arrest.

"The prosecutor is very senior and has approached the case with a joint task team, and the police are on board... we are positive," Kruger told News24.

Maphutha is accused of committing a string of arson attacks in wealthy Johannesburg neighbourhoods over the last two years, which resulted in property damage worth millions of rands.

At least one person died due to smoke inhalation.

The case has been postponed to 27 November.